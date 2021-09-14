America Ferrera says she's 'deeply concerned' about Texas abortion law on 'The View'

As a Baptist pastor from a midsize Southern city in a conservative red state, I know firsthand who suffers when politicians attempt to limit the right of every person to determine whether, when and how to become parents. I also know how vital it is for people of faith to speak up in these religious spaces and show how strongly we disagree with government officials who would play politics with the health and well-being of people from our communities.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO