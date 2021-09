Back in early February, Dio Mio founders Alex Figura and Spencer White teased their upcoming project with a series of pop-ups. What would be unveiled as Redeemer Pizza generated immediate buzz — its naturally-leavened sourdough pies made a memorable imprint on those lucky enough to get their hands on the limited early stock. At the end of June, the smell of that same pizza began wafting through RiNo, with folks enjoying drinks on the Meadowlark patio getting a direct blast from the adjacent slice window. The opening of the window continued the winter’s gradual rollout, with the full-service dining room only opening as recently as August 25. Each step has been emblematic of an unhurried dynamism that seems to permeate the restaurant, with Figura and White taking a casual approach to excellence that appears to be adapted with each new day.

DENVER, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO