GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The phrase “be not alone” is one every caregiver should take to heart. Whether you’re a family member or friend caring for loved ones living with dementia, you should also seek support. You’d be amazed at the difference having a support system as a caregiver can make when catering to others needs. Chris Simons from Clark joins Jennifer Feuerstein in-studio to discuss the importance of caregiver support.