Jeff Hammer, who runs five Delaware beach restaurants, has been running a help-wanted ad in Bethany Beach for more than a month. He’s had two applicants in that time. Hammer and other restaurateurs say they’ve seen no rise in applications since the state in July required people receiving unemployment to prove they were looking for jobs or after the extra federal COVID-19 payments ended on Labor Day.

BETHANY BEACH, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO