Barbara J. Vitallo

Barbara Jeanne Vitallo, 75 of Damariscotta, passed away very unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, 2021. The day before her passing was one of beautiful weather. She enjoyed her garden in the morning and joined her companion, Rob DeWitt, for a day that included lunch on the Damariscotta waterfront where boats on their moorings added to the beauty. That evening at home, three deer gathered in the front yard to eat apples and she rushed to take pictures of them. Barbara loved the closeness of nature living in Maine made possible.