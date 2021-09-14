Activision Blizzard Hires Disney's Julie Hodges as HR Chief in Wake of Sex Harassment Scandal
Hodges joins the games giant effective Sept. 21, replacing Claudine Naughton, whom Activision Blizzard said is “leaving the company.” The change in HR leadership at the company comes two months after it was hit with a lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, alleging that Activision Blizzard allowed a “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” to thrive that resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual harassment and being paid less than men.www.seattlepi.com
Comments / 0