Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks: See the Results

By Kisha Forde
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, Chrissy Teigen revealed the results from her latest cosmetic procedure in a video shared on social media. See the model’s new look for yourself below.

Related
SheKnows

Chrissy Teigen Is Opening Up About Another Bit of Plastic Surgery She Recently Underwent

For better or worse, Chrissy Teigen has always been an open book. Whether it’s distilling the details of her heartbreaking miscarriage, or trying to be accountable for past bullying, the model and mom of two has rarely shied away from being open — especially on social media. In her latest Instagram Story, Teigen discussed the recent plastic surgery procedure she underwent, which included the removal of her face’s cheek fat.
CELEBRITIES
People

See Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Photos of Kids Miles, 3, and Luna, 5, at First-Ever Wedding

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had adorable — and well-behaved — wedding plus-ones!. Legend, 42, shared a selfie on Instagram Saturday featuring his daughter Luna Simone, 5, and explained that he and wife Teigen, 35, brought her and 3-year-old son Miles Theodore to their first-ever wedding. The siblings were dressed up for the occasion and sat with Mom and Dad for the outdoor ceremony.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Mashed

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her 50 Days Of Sobriety

Chrissy Teigen is the latest celebrity to share an update on her sobriety. In a post shared to her Instagram page, the model told her fans and followers, "Today is my 50 day sobriety streak," and shared a video of her young kids, daughter Luna and son Miles, crawling all over her as she tried to workout on a yoga mat. Over the past several years, Teigen has been candid about her decision to embrace a sober lifestyle. However, it's been an on-again-off-again struggle for the cookbook author, whose latest batch of recipes, "Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love," hits bookshelves in October 2021.
RECIPES
E! Online

Why Chrissy Teigen Says It's "Awkward" for John Legend to Be on The Voice With Ariana Grande

Watch: Ariana Grande Is Ready to SLAY as Newest Coach on "The Voice" Chrissy Teigen has an unexpected POV when it comes to Ariana Grande joining the cast of The Voice. On Monday, Sept. 20, Chrissy shared footage to her Instagram Story of herself discussing the season 21 premiere of the NBC singing competition that was set to premiere later that evening and also co-stars her husband, John Legend, as a coach.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Sobriety Milestone With Sweet Post

To say 2021 has been a rough year for Chrissy Teigen would be an understatement. Getting called out on social media over her past tweets put her career at a standstill for a time. While dealing with the severe online backlash, the model has been working through other battles behind the scenes too. Teigen has been fighting to remain alcohol-free for the past year. As she puts in the work to remain sober, the former model decided to celebrate a huge milestone in her journey with a sweet post on social media.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheeks
Parade

He's on The Voice, She's a Major Voice on Twitter! Find Out What Makes John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Marriage Work

John Legend seems to have it all. The mega-popular singer/songwriter/actor/producer is the first Black man to achieve EGOT status, he was named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2019, and these days, he’s steadily expanding his fan base thanks to his latest career move as a coach on The Voice (which premieres its 21st season on Mon., Sept. 20 with Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and newcomer Ariana Grande in the spin-around chairs). So is it any wonder he’s got a gorgeous wife and family at home?
RELATIONSHIPS
SHAPE

Amy Schumer Revealed That She Had Her Uterus and Appendix Removed In Endometriosis Surgery

Amy Schumer is recovering after undergoing surgery for endometriosis. In a post shared Saturday on Instagram, Schumer revealed that she had both her uterus and appendix removed as a result of endometriosis, a condition in which tissue that typically lines the inside of the uterus grows outside of it, according to the Mayo Clinic. (Read more: The Endometriosis Symptoms You Need to Know About)
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Meghan King Reveal She’s Having Her ‘JE’ Tattoo Removed After Divorce From Jim Edmonds: ‘Will Not Stop Until It’s Gone’

A fresh start! Meghan King shared an update on the status of her Jim Edmonds-inspired tattoo, which she has been working on removing since their split. “Alright, check out this bad boy. It’s going away. I’ve done so many laser sessions and I will not stop until it’s gone,” King, 36, said in a video as she showed off the barely visible ink via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 7.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut

No matter how many trips to Nobu Malibu there are, how many yacht photos, how many Cartier throwbacks and mall visits, it's not real — at least in the world of celebrities — until there's a red carpet involved. And while nobody needed confirmation that Bennifer 2.0 was very much a real thing, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the Venice International Film Festival to celebrate the premiere of his latest movie, The Last Duel.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

