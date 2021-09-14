Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks: See the Results

Chrissy Teigen is the latest celebrity to share an update on her sobriety. In a post shared to her Instagram page, the model told her fans and followers, "Today is my 50 day sobriety streak," and shared a video of her young kids, daughter Luna and son Miles, crawling all over her as she tried to workout on a yoga mat. Over the past several years, Teigen has been candid about her decision to embrace a sober lifestyle. However, it's been an on-again-off-again struggle for the cookbook author, whose latest batch of recipes, "Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love," hits bookshelves in October 2021.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO