Berlin, CT

'You disgrace the USA': Woman wanted after caught on video assaulting man in military uniform at CT pizzeria, police say

By Liz Hardaway
Connecticut Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — Police are looking for a woman they say assaulted a customer in a Berlin pizza shop that was captured on video Saturday night. The incident occurred at Central Pizza on Mill Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Berlin Police Department. The woman is accused of physically assaulting a customer in the incident that was caught on video and shared on social media (Warning: The video contains language that may be offensive or disturbing to some viewers).

