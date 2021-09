The Government has set out its plans for the biggest catch-up programme in the history of the NHS in England and an overhaul of the social care sector.– What has been announced?The Government has pledged to invest £36 billion over the next three years to help the NHS recover from the coronavirus pandemic and reform the adult social care system so people no longer face catastrophic care costs.The majority will go to the NHS, with social care receiving £5.3 billion over the next three years.From October 2023, nobody will pay more than £86,000 for their social care – regardless of...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 13 DAYS AGO