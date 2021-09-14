CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Digital Hunting Licenses Now Available for Download

By Aly Delp
explorejeffersonpa.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. – Just in time for squirrel season, Pennsylvania hunters now may carry digital versions of their licenses, in place of paper licenses. Unlike Pennsylvania’s former hunting and furtaker licensing system, the new system, HuntFishPA, is equipped to issue digital licenses. The Pennsylvania Game Commission earlier this year authorized hunters and trappers to carry digital licenses and permits, though paper harvest tags still must be carried and used in any season where harvests must be tagged.

www.explorejeffersonpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
York Dispatch Online

Pennsylvania hunters can now carry digital versions of their licenses

Pennsylvania hunters have officially entered the digital age. Just in time for squirrel season, the state’s hunters now may carry digital versions of their licenses, in place of paper licenses. That’s according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Unlike Pennsylvania’s former hunting and furtaker licensing system, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cumberland County Sentinel

Outdoors: Getting doe and digital licenses

Monday was the first day antlerless deer licenses are available over-the-counter statewide. Earlier this week, 7,800 antlerless deer licenses were still available from an allocation of 31,000 for Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A, which includes Cumberland County. WMU 4B, which also has part of Cumberland, was sold out. Over-the-counter antlerless...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc10up.com

DNR Introduces New License For Deer Hunting Season

The air is turning crisp and the leaves are turning orange and brown which means Autumn is upon us. That means hunting season is right around the riverbend. Chad Stewart from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is anticipating a better hunting season for 2021, after the 2020 season saw declines in participation and deer harvest compared to 2019.
LIFESTYLE
Denver Business Journal

WestFax Digital Cloud Fax Now Available on Epic App Orchard.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WestFax, a specialist in high availability and security focused Cloud Fax solutions and provider of medical document workflow integrations, today announced its integration with Epic. Healthcare organizations can now find the new WestFax Integration from the App Orchard gallery, enabling transmission of patient healthcare records via the WestFax Cloud Fax platform. “WestFax is pleased to add this integration with Epic to our continuously growing portfolio of healthcare integrations” said Barry Clark, WestFax President and Founder. “Epic users can now benefit from the high availability and security of the WestFax Secure Cloud Platform to deliver patient records, lab tests, authorizations, claims and other patient data directly from Epic." About WestFax Inc: WestFax provides Cloud Fax and Workflow Integration Solutions to regulated industries. Its HIPAA Compliant Fax Solutions, EHR integrations, Document workflow solutions, Fax API integrations, and mobile fax apps are used by healthcare organizations worldwide and can be found in nearly every Fortune 100 healthcare company. Epic and App Orchard are trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
740thefan.com

Youth Waterfowl Hunting Trailer Available

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department and Ducks Unlimited co-sponsor a trailer full of waterfowl hunting gear for families with young hunters. Purchased by the Game and Fish Department’s Encouraging Tomorrow’s Hunters grant program, the trailer is designed for families who don’t have the appropriate gear for their young hunters to hunt waterfowl. The equipment is donated by Avery Outdoors.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Effective Immediately

Like nearly every store, Walmart has undergone major changes over the past few years. The big-box retailer has recently phased out hundreds of McDonald's restaurants, and removed its large, orange pickup towers, as more customers are choosing curbside services. But these are just some of the ways Walmart is evolving over time, and its newest change may not be something all customers will be happy about. Read on to find out more about Walmart's latest removal, which has already gone into effect.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Device#Bobcats#The Game Commission#Eyt Media Group Inc
95.3 The Bear

Walmart Closing Stores For Deep Cleaning

Walmart has announced that to combat Coronavirus cases, particularly in the south, it will temporarily close some locations. These locations will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart confirmed some locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma will be closing, for a few days to handle special cleaning protocols. We were not able to determine if Tuscaloosa area Walmarts will be included in the temporary store shutdowns. Those decisions are still being made.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Best Life

Walmart Is Running Out of This COVID Essential

Shopping during the pandemic has presented its fair share of challenges, even at generally reliable retailers like Walmart. The company experienced shortages for essential items such as toilet paper and bottled water in early 2020, and then again in November, as case numbers spiked once more. And now, as the Delta variant causes yet another surge of infections, shoppers in various areas have reported limited supplies for certain must-haves. In Pittsburgh, canned food was recently wiped out at one Walmart Supercenter, while toilet paper and cleaning supplies have been scarce at a Walmart in Casper, Wyoming. There's one specific Walmart shortage, however, that's a lot more widespread. Read on to find out what major COVID essential this big-box retailer is running out of across the board.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Reports 72 New COVID-19 Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Jefferson County reported 72 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, September 17. The county’s total number of cases has reached 3,936, and the death toll remains at 103. The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m.,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Check Out the End of Summer Deals at Clarion Ford

CLARION, Pa. – You are not going to want to miss out on these beautiful deals happening now at Clarion Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram. Clarion Ford is following all the required safety protocols to ensure a safe and friendly shopping environment for all of their current and new customers.
CLARION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: End of Summer Sales Happening Now at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales

J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales located in Shippenville, Pa., is offering an end-of-summer special on select models!. J&J is offering their Yacht Club Pontoon trailers, all dump trailers, and their line of Wells Cargo Contractor trailers at a discount you can’t beat!. Perfect trailers for boat owners, contractors, homeowners, and...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Clarion Drug Free Coalition to Host Understanding Liquor Laws Training

Clarion Drug Free Coalition is holding an ‘Understanding Liquor Laws’ training on September 29. The Understanding PA Liquor Laws training will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Clarion Moose Lodge #101, 401 Grand Avenue Ext. Clarion. This training provides an explanation...
POLITICS
moneysavingmom.com

HUGE Sale on Snacks and Beverages!

Today only, Amazon is having a huge sale on snacks and beverages! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Classic Snack Care Package (40 count) for just $15.19 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Get this Grandma’s Cookies Variety Pack of 30 for just $11.38 shipped...
SHOPPING
percona.com

MyDumper 0.11.1 is Now Available

MyDumper 0.11.1 version, which includes many new features and bug fixes, is now available. You can download the code from here. For this release, there are three main changes: 1) we added config file functionality which allows users to set session-level variables (one of the most requested features!), 2) we developed a better and robust import mechanism, and 3) we fixed all the filename related issues. Those changes and mostly the last one forced us to change the version number from 0.10.9 to 0.11.1 as a backup taken in 0.10.x will not work in 0.11.x and vice versa.
COMPUTERS
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pa.’s Looming Dementia Care Crisis, by the Numbers

Pennsylvania is headed for a profound eldercare crisis, experts warn, as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia rates continue to climb, the state’s readiness plan continues to falter, and the exorbitant costs of care pressure state budgets and family budgets alike. (Photo: Pat Loughney (right) cared for his wife, Candy, in their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

PennDOT, Pa. State Police Hold Seat Checks for National Child Passenger Safety Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project (PA TIPP) are encouraging drivers to take advantage of safety seat check resources across the state as the agencies mark National Child Passenger Safety Week (CPSW) from September 19 through September 25.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Maxwell

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Maxwell. Maxwell is a short-haired, male domestic kitten. He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Maxwell is a cute little kitten with lots of energy!. For more information on Maxwell, or to schedule an...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy