Jerry Jeudy avoided serious injury Sunday in a play that initially appeared to be headed toward a much worse outcome. How long he'll be out, however, remains to be seen. Jeudy suffered a high ankle sprain in the Broncos' win over the Giants, exiting after catching six passes for 72 yards. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said despite suffering the injury, the sprain was the worst of the damage, leading to a better chance for a return.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO