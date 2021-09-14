CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fujifilm Files Patent For Foldable Phone

By Arthur Brown
Android Headlines
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFujifilm is a company that’s known for its camera technology. This is why it’s surprising that the company is hopping into the smartphone market; and making a foldable phone, of all things. The Japanese tech giant has filed a patent for a Fujifilm foldable phone that will fold outward to become a tablet.

