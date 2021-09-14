How Justin Bieber Honored Wife Hailey During Met Gala After-Party Performance

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin ran into each other at the 2021 Met Gala & everyone is saying how ‘awkward’ the encounter was. Shawn Mendes, 23, and girlfriend Camila Cabello, 24, were getting ready in their hotel for the 2021 Met Gala in a new video for Vogue. In the “Get Ready” video, the couple recorded their entire day leading up to the main event, and towards the end of the eight-minute video, they run into Hailey Baldwin, 24, and Justin Bieber, 27, in the lobby. The video has since gone viral on TikTok because people think it is the most awkward run-in ever.

