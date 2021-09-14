CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Justin Bieber Honored Wife Hailey During Met Gala After-Party Performance

By Lindsay Weinberg
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Justin Bieber New Model for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS?. She's his one love, his one heart, his one life for sure. The Biebers celebrated their third wedding anniversary at the 2021 Met Gala, keeping it sleek in Yves Saint Laurent for the bash on Monday, Sept. 13. After posing for photos on the red carpet, Justin Bieber made sure to shower Hailey Bieber with love to give her a special and romantic night once the cameras were gone.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

Selena Gomez Knew She'd Be "Eaten Alive" After 2018 Met Gala Self-Tanning Fail

Watch: Selena Gomez Gushes Over Costars Steve Martin & Martin Short. Selena Gomez is taking a rare walk down (fashion) memory lane. Long before the Only Murders in the Building actress starred on a hit crime show, she was thrown to the "Wolves" for her 2018 Met Gala look. While Selena is a red carpet pro and has remained a regular guest at the annual fête, she made a rookie mistake that year when she applied a little too much self-tanner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes ‘Awkward’ Run-In With Hailey Baldwin At The Met Gala Is All Anyone’s Talking About

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin ran into each other at the 2021 Met Gala & everyone is saying how ‘awkward’ the encounter was. Shawn Mendes, 23, and girlfriend Camila Cabello, 24, were getting ready in their hotel for the 2021 Met Gala in a new video for Vogue. In the “Get Ready” video, the couple recorded their entire day leading up to the main event, and towards the end of the eight-minute video, they run into Hailey Baldwin, 24, and Justin Bieber, 27, in the lobby. The video has since gone viral on TikTok because people think it is the most awkward run-in ever.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky attend Met Gala together

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky closed out the Met Gala red carpet together. Rihanna donned a black, coat dress from Balenciaga by designer Demna Gvasalia. The singer also wore a jewelry piece on her head and a sparkling necklace. A$AP Rocky, who arrived fashionably late with Rihanna,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Yves Saint Laurent
Person
Addison Rae
Person
Biebs
Person
Demna Gvasalia
Us Weekly

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Arrive Hand in Hand for 2021 Met Gala Afterparty After She Walked Red Carpet Solo

Out on the town! Kaia Gerber reunited with boyfriend Jacob Elordi for a Met Gala afterparty after he skipped the red carpet arrivals on Monday, September 13. The model, 20, and the Euphoria star, 24, walked hand in hand as they stepped out for Justin Bieber‘s star-studded bash after the 2021 fundraiser in New York City. Elordi looked casual with a white T-shirt tucked into a pair of ripped jeans. He threw a black button-down over the top. Cindy Crawford‘s daughter, for her part, showed off her lean legs in a sheer minidress and heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elite Daily

This Video Of Justin Seemingly Comforting Hailey At The Met Gala Is Heartbreaking

Here we go again. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s 2021 Met Gala experience didn’t exactly go as planned. When the couple arrived at the event on Monday, Sept. 13, they were bombarded with chants by fans who kept yelling “Selena” over and over again. Talk about annoying. Even though Bieber and Selena Gomez’s romance ended in March 2018, some people still feel like they should be together. But since Bieber has clearly moved on with Baldwin, whom he married in September 2018, it’s about time to let it go.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Met Museum#Vmas Artist#Drew House#French#The Met Museum Vogue
EatThis

Hailey Bieber Shares Her Exact Butt Workout

Hailey Bieber may have genetics to thank for her model looks, but it's her hard work in the gym that keeps her so fit. Now, the star is revealing the exercise routine she sticks to in order to maintain her amazingly toned physique. Read on to discover Bieber's exact lower body workout. For more on how your favorite stars tone up, Cindy Crawford Reveals Her Exact Workout for Flat Abs.
FITNESS
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian, Not Good Enough To Get Invited To The Met

The Met Gala was last night and everyone looked amazing. However, some were not invited because they were not A-list enough. Former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, was one of those people. Khloe Kardashian didn’t get invited to The Met. Year after year Kardashian family members have...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Justin and Hailey Bieber Made Out on a Red Carpet

Justin and Hailey Bieber marked their third wedding anniversary by making out in front of photographers last night at Justin's Justin Bieber: One World premiere. Hailey posed with Justin in a pink and gray sequined mini dress. Justin, meanwhile, wore a tan hat and all white. Justin and Hailey's appearance...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

Watch Kendall Jenner Get Ready for the Met Gala

On last night’s Met gala red carpet, Kendall Jenner was among the best dressed in her sheer beige dress by Givenchy, which was trimmed with crystals. Designed by Matthew Williams, the gown was modeled after a look Audrey Hepburn wore in the 1964 film My Fair Lady. “She wore Givenchy in almost all of her movies,” Jenner tells Vogue. “She’s the biggest legend; I’ve been obsessed with her my whole life.”
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson begs fans for ‘more compassion & less hate’ after she’s ‘BANNED from Met Gala’

KHLOE Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson has begged fans for "more compassion and less hate" after his baby mamma was "banned" from the Met Gala 2021. Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe, 37, was dubbed "too C List" to attend the fashion event of the year in New York, in a snub which left her to watch the glitzy ceremony at home and declare she was "not OK."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look Was Designed By Kanye West

Kim Kardashian takes her Met Gala fashion seriously. The reality star has consistently gone the extra mile with her choices, since she first stepped on the red carpet in the now iconic floral print Givenchy maternity dress in 2013. Given that, and her most recent wet-look raindrop gown that pulled Thierry Mugler out of retirement in 2019, the bar was set high for tonight’s affair. Kardashian could have called up any designer on earth, but she selected the one close to home: ex-husband, Kanye West.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

E! News

108K+
Followers
32K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy