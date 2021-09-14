CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid Hopes Her Met Gala Appearance Will Inspire Her Daughter One Day

By Sabrina Park
Harper's Bazaar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Met Gala last night, Gigi Hadid explained to livestream cohost Keke Palmer that she's hoping to be a role model, as well as a runway model. A newly red-haired Hadid talked with Palmer about how she hopes that someday, her daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, will be inspired by her appearance at the event. "She's one next week, and I feel like I've been on mama duty. I've been at the farm with her every day in my sweatpants and our matching messy buns. I feel like tonight I'm showing her what it means to dress up and own it and have balance," she said.

