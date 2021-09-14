New dashboard shows what Utah schools are in, nearing Test to Stay
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new dashboard has been launched for Utah schools to make it easier to see which ones are approaching Test to Stay protocol. Under Utah law, schools with 1,500 students or more are required to enact Test to Stay when they have 2% of their students test positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days. For those with fewer than 1,500 students, 30 students must test positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days.www.abc4.com
