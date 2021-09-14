New dashboard shows what Utah schools are in, nearing Test to Stay

An error on the state's COVID-19 dashboard for schools has been fixed, giving a clearer picture of how many schools have yet to meet the state's reporting requirement. As of Monday's update, 477 schools have yet to comply with the mandate that requires schools to participate in the dashboard this year. Last school year, participation in the dashboard was encouraged but not required by the Indiana Department of Health. An error in the dashboard had been labeling some schools reporting zero cases as "not reporting."

INDIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO