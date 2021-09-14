CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cantlay wins PGA Tour player of year award over Rahm

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

Patrick Cantlay closed out another victory, this time without hitting a shot. Cantlay was voted PGA Tour player of the year by his peers, capturing the Jack Nicklaus Award that could be seen as a referendum on how players value winning the FedEx Cup. His solid year became so much...

www.hpenews.com

Comments / 0

