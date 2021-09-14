Cantlay wins PGA Tour player of year award over Rahm

Europe captain Padraig Harrington says bring on the noise from American fans at the Ryder Cup even if the Covid-19 pandemic reduces the number of Europe supporters at Whistling Straits. After the biennial team golf showdown between US and Europe was postponed a year because no fans could have attended under 2020 pandemic safety rules, the Irishman doesn't mind a hostile crowd when play starts Friday. "Our players play for the glory of this event," Harington said Monday. "If there was 40,000 US fans and no Europeans, we'd prefer that than having no fans. That's just the reality. "We want the noise. We want the excitement. We want the buzz of it all. Yes, the players will have to deal with it and yes, they will have to embrace it. But they wouldn't want the alternative. Having no fans is no fun. They will enjoy it."

