Google Cloud Announces New Supply Chain Twin Solution

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 7 days ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 — Google Cloud today announced the launch of Supply Chain Twin, a purpose-built industry solution that lets companies build a digital twin–a virtual representation of their physical supply chain–by orchestrating data from disparate sources to get a more complete view of suppliers, inventories, and other information. In addition, the Supply Chain Pulse module, also announced today, can be used with Supply Chain Twin to provide real-time dashboards, advanced analytics, alerts on critical issues like potential disruptions, and collaboration in Google Workspace.

