CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Xenia, OH

Xenia organization honors Direct Support Professionals

By Gabrielle Enright
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XXUv_0bw1hoEB00
Toward Independence

XENIA — This week a local organization, that helps improve the lives of those with disabilities, is celebrating its workers and looking to hire.

DSP stands for Direct Support Professional and this week Toward Independence in Xenia, and other organizations across the country are honoring them.

If you travel to Xenia, you will see a large banner hanging across the Main Street.

Mark Schlater, CEO of Toward Independence, said, “We hope thousands of cars pass by here and will ask what’s a DSP.”

>> Federal government being asked to help amid nationwide nursing shortage

Schlater said his organization has about 250 direct support professionals who work with clients, often in their home, to help them perform tasks that improve their lives.

“It’s also taking them on activities, going places and doing things like providing medication and basic needs of their life,” Schlater said.

But life and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for places like Toward Independence to retain and recruit direct support professionals.

Schlater said, “It is a crisis. We are very short-staffed.”

>> Can you get the flu shot and COVID-19 booster at the same time?

He said he could hire as many as 30 to 40 employees in his six-county area right now and many would fill the role of a DSP. But, in a business, mostly funded by Medicade, Schlater said he’s always in a battle for better employee benefits.

“This is something that’s going on for decades. E need state legislators to know this is a real issue. We need more money, more benefits for these hard-working DSP’s,” he said.

Schlater said he will continue to fight behind scenes but wants everyone to know that DSP’s have his support.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Mad River Local Schools provides free vaccination clinic today

DAYTON — Mad River Local Schools will be providing a free vaccination clinic today at Stebbins High School. Students ages 12 and older are able to receive the vaccine free of cost, according to a news release from Mad River Local Schools. >>Montgomery Prep Academy closes today in observance of...
WHIO Dayton

Core Band Grants provided to 3 DPS middle schools

DAYTON — Three middle schools in the Dayton Public School system received nearly $50,000 each as part of a Save the Music Foundation grant. The Core Band Grants are provided for the current school year and the funds will be used to provide the schools with instruments, equipment, supplemental resources and professional development to Edwin Joe Brown Middle School, Wright Brothers Middle School and Wogaman Middle School.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
42K+
Followers
63K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy