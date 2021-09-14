CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Health department offers somber update

By Daniel Kennedy
High Point Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANDOLPH COUNTY — At a Randolph County Board of Health meeting this week, the board was informed of several dismal numbers associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Local vaccination rates have crept up slowly, but the number of those infected — and dying — from the virus has been escalating at a much higher rate in the last six-to-eight weeks. As of Monday, 40% of Randolph County residents had received a first dose of the vaccine. A total of 37% of residents in the county were fully vaccinated, according to Randolph County Health Director Tara Aker.

