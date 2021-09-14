CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy struggles against Liberty

By Josh Boutwell sports@southeastsun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Troy Trojans (1-1) had a fast start on Sept. 11 against the Liberty Flames (2-0) but fizzled out down the stretch and lost 21-13 at home. Troy started the game with a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive to open the game that senior running back BJ Smith capped off with a 5-yard run. Liberty then marched down the field and scored on a 32-yard pass from quarterback Malik Willis to receiver Demario Douglas. While it looked like a scoring barrage was about to commence, both defenses began to settle down after that.

