HPC-AI Advisory Council and Pawsey Announce 2021 Australia Conference

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 7 days ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 — The for community benefit HPC-AI Advisory Council, in collaboration with Australia’s Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre, announced the 2021 Australia Conference will take place, virtually, 23 and 24 September. Hosted from Western Australia’s AWST time zone (UTC +8), the fourth annual conference will present a condensed agenda in two (3.5hr) afternoon sessions from 13:30-17:00 AWST (1:30-5:00AM EDT / 7:30-11:00AM CEST / 15:30-19:00 AEST). Both Thursday and Friday afternoon sessions will feature invited talks with leading experts in HPC and AI domains and disciplines. The accomplished thought leaders will share visionary strategies and the innovative works, tools, technologies and techniques that enrich our global economies, productivity, prosperity and progress, collectively.

www.hpcwire.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Sber opens registration for international AI Journey conference

This year's Artificial Intelligence Journey 2021, a DS/AI online conference and a key event of Russia's Year of Science and Technology, will be held on November 10?12, 2021. As was the case last year, the event will last for three days. On day one, experts will address business and AI development issues, the role of new technology in ESG and sustainable development, and will discuss how AI affects social life and economic sectors. A special track on AI ethics is scheduled. Day two, Science Day, will be dedicated to the latest AI solutions and will see the announcement of Sber AI products, an awards ceremony for the winners of the AI Journey Contest (an international online competition in DS and AI for adults), and an award ceremony for AIIJC (an international AI competition for children organized by Sber and AI Russia). On day three a conference for middle- and high-school children interested in DS and AI (AI Journey Junior) will be held.
ENGINEERING
HPCwire

GÉANT Completes Live Network Trial of 800G Transmission on Research and Education Network with Infinera ICE6

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 — Infinera announced that GÉANT, Europe’s leading collaboration on network and related infrastructure and services for research and education, completed a live network trial of 800G transmission on its pan-European production network. Powered by Infinera’s industry-leading ICE6 800G coherent technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform, this trial demonstrated the ability of GÉANT’s network to massively increase capacity and scale significant amounts of bandwidth to meet the growing needs of the research community.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

ORock Technologies Joins Open Infrastructure Foundation

RESTON, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 — ORock Technologies, Inc., a high-performance hybrid cloud service provider built on OpenStack and certified by FedRAMP and the Department of Defense, today announced that it has joined the Open Infrastructure (OpenInfra) Foundation as the market’s first and only open-source cloud services provider that is FedRAMP-compliant and built on OpenStack.
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Pawsey Unveils Fastest Supercomputer in the Southern Hemisphere

PERTH, Australia, Sept. 20, 2021 — The first phase of what will be the fastest public research supercomputer in the Southern Hemisphere has been unveiled at its new home at WA’s Pawsey Centre, resplendent in artwork that reflects the skies it will help researchers to unlock. Stage 1 of Pawsey’s...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Pawsey unwraps first stage of AU$48m Setonix HPE research supercomputer

Western Australia's Pawsey Centre has unveiled stage one of its new AU$48 million Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Cray EX supercomputer. Wrapped in Indigenous artwork to reflect the stars in the skies, the supercomputer is named after the scientific name for the quokka, Setonix. The first stage is expected to increase the centre's compute power by 45% at one-fifth of the size compared with its predecessor systems, Magnus and Galaxy, which are also housed at the Pawsey Centre.
TECHNOLOGY
HPCwire

RISC-V Launches the Open Hardware Diversity Alliance

ZURICH, Sept. 20, 2021 – RISC-V International, a global open hardware standards organization, announced the launch of the Open Hardware Diversity Alliance. The global Alliance, created by CHIPS Alliance, OpenPOWER Foundation, RISC-V, and Western Digital, will develop and provide learning and networking programs, mentorship opportunities and inclusive environments across the expansive ecosystem of open hardware. The Alliance will be focused on supporting professional advancement and encouraging equal participation for women and underrepresented individuals in the open hardware community.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Drips is Showcasing its Conversational AI Platform at the 2021 Contact.io Conference

Drips continues to share the benefits of conversational texting® and SMS best practices. Drips, the founders of Conversational Texting®, announced it will be the headline sponsor in this year’s Contact.io conference on September 12-14 in Denver, Colorado. The company unveiled their conversational AI platform for the first time at the 2016 Contact.io conference and has come a long way in the past four years, experiencing a growth rate of 1,115%.
TECHNOLOGY
HPCwire

Ethernet Alliance Launches The Voices of Ethernet Oral History Archive

BEAVERTON, OR, Sept. 15, 2021 – The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced the launch of an oral-history archive, The Voices of Ethernet. The archive is intended to preserve for future generations major milestones in Ethernet’s history that may have been forgotten or remain unknown by collecting recorded interviews with key individuals engaged in the technology’s global emergence as the foundation of internet.
TECHNOLOGY
raleighnews.net

India, Australia exploring areas in AI, unmanned vehicle

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Lauding significant progress in the defence engagements between India and Australia based on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that both the countries are exploring new areas in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and unmanned vehicles. Speaking at India-Australia...
CARS
BBC

Australia's Curtin University wants 'unethical' AI study retracted

An Australian university is calling for a controversial facial recognition study by an ex-faculty member to be retracted by its publisher. The research, which was co-funded by China, used facial recognition software to identify members of the Uyghur minority group. But Curtin University said the study breached ethics guidelines, with...
COLLEGES
HPCwire

Supermicro Opens New Command Center with Autoconfigurator to Support Any Cloud, and PnP Enterprise Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 — Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, is adding a new facility to its multi-location U.S. headquarters campus in San Jose, California. Customers can collaborate with Supermicro engineers in this consolidated campus, accessing an onsite data center to develop, test, and create the right balance of on-prem, colocation, and public cloud workload scenarios optimized for tomorrow’s corporate challenges. The new construction is over 200,000 sq. ft. in size and the latest addition to Supermicro’s Green Computing Park. It will include a Command Center to support new and innovative solutions that address the varied needs of customers worldwide. New technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), 5G Edge and On-Prem Cloud software and hardware can quickly be incorporated and tested for the most demanding workloads. Supermicro’s Silicon Valley headquarters comprises more than 12 buildings – over 1.5M sq. ft. – supporting engineering, manufacturing, and customer service.
SAN JOSE, CA
HPCwire

RedIRIS Taps ADVA and SIA to Upgrade National Research Network

MADRID, Sept. 21, 2021 — ADVA and SIA, Indra’s cybersecurity company, today announced that RedIRIS is deploying ADVA’s technology to create a robust, high-capacity research and education network (NREN). The new long-haul backbone infrastructure connects universities and research facilities across Spain, enabling educators and scientists to share huge data sets and harness bandwidth-intensive applications. Built on the ADVA FSP 3000 and monitored by the ADVA ALM fiber assurance solution, the network carries services at speeds up to 200Gbit/s. Featuring ADVA’s ROADM technology and QuadFlex line cards, the open solution has given RedIRIS an easy way to migrate from legacy technology to flexible, high-performance connectivity.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Altair Names TrueInsight to Altair Channel Partner Program

TROY, Mich., Sept. 21, 2021 — Altair, a global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, signed a new channel partner agreement with TrueInsight, based in Sandy, UT. TrueInsight will exclusively offer Altair’s simulation, data analytics, and AI software solutions. With deep roots in structural, manufacturing, and electromagnetics analysis, TrueInsight will...
TROY, MI
franchising.com

Proforma Holds Annual Owner Advisory Council Planning Meeting

September 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, FL - Proforma’s Owner Advisory Council (OAC), recently held its annual planning meeting with Proforma’s top Executive Team Members. Every year, the Proforma OAC members are elected by their fellow Affiliate Owners in their North American geographical area. Every month, the OAC meets...
TAMPA, FL
HPCwire

Transaction Processing Performance Council (TPC) Launches an Artificial Intelligence Benchmark (TPCx-AI)

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 — The Transaction Processing Performance Council (TPC) today announced the immediate availability of TPCx-AI, the first industry-standard, vendor-neutral benchmark for measuring real-world, end-to-end AI and ML scenarios and data science use cases. TPCx-AI uses a diverse dataset and was specifically designed to be adaptable across a wide range of scale factors.
SOFTWARE
parabolicarc.com

Call for Nominations: National Space Council Users’ Advisory Group

Users’ Advisory Group (UAG) The Users’ Advisory Group (UAG) is a federal advisory committee comprised of experts from outside the United States Government (USG) created as part of the National Space Council (NSpC). The NSpC is an Executive Branch interagency coordinating committee chaired by the Vice President, which is tasked with advising and assisting the President on national space policy and strategy. UAG members provide counsel on any and all space policy issues. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has sponsored the UAG on behalf of the NSpC since 2018.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

