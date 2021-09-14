HPC-AI Advisory Council and Pawsey Announce 2021 Australia Conference
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 — The for community benefit HPC-AI Advisory Council, in collaboration with Australia’s Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre, announced the 2021 Australia Conference will take place, virtually, 23 and 24 September. Hosted from Western Australia’s AWST time zone (UTC +8), the fourth annual conference will present a condensed agenda in two (3.5hr) afternoon sessions from 13:30-17:00 AWST (1:30-5:00AM EDT / 7:30-11:00AM CEST / 15:30-19:00 AEST). Both Thursday and Friday afternoon sessions will feature invited talks with leading experts in HPC and AI domains and disciplines. The accomplished thought leaders will share visionary strategies and the innovative works, tools, technologies and techniques that enrich our global economies, productivity, prosperity and progress, collectively.www.hpcwire.com
Comments / 0