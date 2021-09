Amazon is hiring 125,000 warehouse workers, some of whom will earn up to $22.50 an hour, the company said on Tuesday. As the race to hire warehouse workers intensifies in preparation for the holiday season, Amazon has hiked its average starting wage for fulfillment and transportation workers, who will now earn more than $18 an hour, Amazon said, up from about $15 an hour.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO