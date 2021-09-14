CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

US military branches set deadline for members to be vaccinated against Covid-19

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour US military branches have set deadlines for when active-duty, reserve and National Guard service members must be vaccinated against Covid-19. The deadlines set by the services follow Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's announcement at the end of August that all US military service members must be vaccinated after the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine received full authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

US News and World Report

U.S. Army Says Soldiers Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Dismissed

Sep 15 (Reuters) - American army officers who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus could be suspended from their duties and possibly discharged, the U.S. Army said on Tuesday. After the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in August, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had ordered (https://media.defense.gov/2021/Aug/25/2002838826/-1/-1/0/MEMORANDUM-FOR-MANDATORY-CORONAVIRUS-DISEASE-2019-VACCINATION-OF-DEPARTMENT-OF-DEFENSE-SERVICE-MEMBERS.PDF)...
MILITARY
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Did the military threaten immediate court martial for vaccination refusal?

Instagram posts: Says the defense secretary texted all active military personnel saying they needed to get vaccinated by the following morning or “be court martialed.”. Here's why: A viral Instagram video claims that U.S. military personnel were ordered by text message to get vaccinated in less than a day or else face a court martial.
MILITARY
The Dogington Post

A Dog Beloved by Soldiers Overseas Turned Up with Bullet Wounds, Paws of War Makes it a Mission to Bring Him to the U.S.

As the world was focused on the events unfolding in Afghanistan, troops in the region were called into action getting new deployments with little or no warning. Paws of War received dozens of frantic calls from service men and women who had rescued an animal while serving overseas, and now going to be forced to leave them behind. Paws of War has over 15 rescues for our heroic service men and women currently underway.
PETS
New York Post

Marine fired for slamming military over Afghan exit issues warning to superiors

The maverick Marine fired after he released a now-viral video slamming the US military for botching the exit from Kabul, issued a clear threat to his aging superiors Saturday. “The baby boomer’s turn is over,” Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller told The Post. “I demand accountability, at all levels. If we don’t get it, I’m bringing it.”
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Marine who blasted military leaders over Afghanistan forced to undergo mental health check; expects court-martial

Stuart Scheller, the U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who was relieved of his command after demanding accountability from military leaders over the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, announced that he had been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after he arrived at work on Monday. Scheller said he now expects to be investigated for his critical remarks and potentially court-martialed.
MILITARY
Military.com

The Last Combat Soldier to Leave Vietnam Was Killed in the 9/11 Attacks

Max Beilke was in the Army for 20 years already by the time he deployed to Vietnam in 1972. His time there would be much shorter than the many others who did tours in the Vietnam War. His last day in Vietnam was the U.S. military’s last day in Vietnam. What made his last footstep on Vietnamese soil so unique was that it was captured on tape for the world to see.
MILITARY
KLTV

Proposal would ban dishonorable discharges for military members who refuse mandatory COVID vaccines

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Federal lawmakers are backing legislation prohibiting dishonorable discharges for military service members who refuse to get their COVID-19 vaccine. When a soldier leaves the service, they receive one of a number of discharges. The most likely discharges are honorable, general under honorable or other than honorable. The worst is a diss honorable discharge, given to a soldier as a result of a court-martial for things like desertion, murder and other crimes.
FORT HOOD, TX
98.1 The Hawk

Expanding Burial Benefits for U.S. Military Veterans

Many of my relatives and friends have served our country in various branches of the military during my lifetime. They all have a special place in my heart for their service to our country. My dad served in the Army's Military Police at Fort Hood, Texas (which is the military...
MILITARY
Washington Times

Why did the U.S. forsake 150 dogs in Afghanistan?

The estimated 4,000 dogs who worked alongside and protected U.S. soldiers during the Vietnam War are credited with having saved more than 10,000 American lives. Those brave, loyal dogs—risking, and sometimes losing, their lives—led their handlers and others through jungle thickets; alerted soldiers to snipers, tripwires, and other hidden dangers; and detected mines, tunnels, and even underwater enemy fighters. In return for their service, when American troops departed Vietnam for home, the U.S. government—over the futile protests of handlers and other soldiers—classified the dogs as “surplus equipment” and left for dead all but an estimated 200 of them. It was a shameful, incomprehensible, and indefensible choice that caused these canine veterans (and the people who cared about them) terrible suffering and anguish.
PETS
Military.com

We Were Soldiers: Effort to Rename Benning ‘Fort Moore’ Gains Steam

An effort to rename Fort Benning after Lieutenant General Harold (“Hal”) Moore and his wife, Julie Moore, has been picking up steam in recent months as the Department of Defense moves to eliminate Confederate names from U.S. military installations. A mandate to change the names of installations and other Defense...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Airborne soldiers are testing the Army’s newest squad fighting vehicle

Soldiers with the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions recently kicked the tires of the Army’s new Infantry Squad Vehicle at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The ISV is being brought into the ground vehicle fleet to give ground-pounders a break, helping them cover terrain in a small insertion vehicle rather than hoofing the entire journey by foot.
FORT BRAGG, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army troops have 3 months to get COVID-19 vaccine or may get kicked out

All active-duty soldiers in the U.S. Army must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 15 or they could be kicked out of the military, the U.S. Army said in an email to American Military News on Tuesday. Reserve and National Guard units must be fully vaccinated by June 30, 2022.
MILITARY

