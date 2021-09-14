CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Surprise: Jerry Jones Reveals O-Line Plan in Place of La’el Collins

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the five-game NFL suspension of starter La’el Collins, the Dallas Cowboys argued that they had “options.”. They just announced a rather surprising one. Team owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday told “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 The Fan that starting with Sunday’s Week 2 game at the Los Angeles Chargers - and, if the idea survives the day, continuing after- it will be Terence Steele who will get start at right tackle.

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
