Cowboys Surprise: Jerry Jones Reveals O-Line Plan in Place of La’el Collins
In the wake of the five-game NFL suspension of starter La’el Collins, the Dallas Cowboys argued that they had “options.”. They just announced a rather surprising one. Team owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday told “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 The Fan that starting with Sunday’s Week 2 game at the Los Angeles Chargers - and, if the idea survives the day, continuing after- it will be Terence Steele who will get start at right tackle.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0