Every preorder bonus announced for Pokemon Legends: Arceus so far

The Pokemon video game series is headed in a bold new direction with Pokemon Legends: Arceus, an open-world adventure that takes place in the Hisui region, which will eventually become known as the Sinnoh region (the setting of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl). Developed by Game Freak, Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released Jan. 28, 2022 on Nintendo Switch, and preorders are available now. As usual with first-party Nintendo Switch games, Pokemon Legends: Arceus preorders are pretty straightforward with only one edition available, but there are some preorder bonuses. It's possible more bonuses will be revealed closer to launch as well. For now, here's what you need to know about preordering Pokemon Legends: Arceus if you already know it's a day-one purchase.