DavidsTea: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

MOUNT-ROYAL, Quebec (AP) _ DavidsTea Inc. (DTEA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $61.4 million. The Mount-Royal, Quebec-based company said it had profit of $2.24 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share. The beverage company posted revenue of $15.3 million in the period. In...

