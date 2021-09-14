CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEO Testing

wagmtv.com
 6 days ago

On this edition of Matter of Law, we discuss people protesting the vaccine mandate and company liability (if any) surrounding that issue. MOL Legal Contributor Luke Rossignol guests to discuss the legalities of this issue.

www.wagmtv.com

Benzinga

New CEO At Mirati Therapeutics

Amid data readouts from adagrasib, sitravatinib programs, Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) has appointed David Meek as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Related: Mirati Posts Adagrasib Data In KRAS-Mutated Lung Cancer, FDA Filing Now On The Cards. Mr. Meek will also join the Company's Board of Directors. Earlier CEO Charles...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Chief Executive / CEO

Circa £160,000 dependent upon your knowledge and skills. Are you an ambitious, dynamic and experienced leader with a passion for customer service and modernisation?. Our client is excited to be seeking a new Chief Executive to take forward their great business into a challenging but exciting future. A natural collaborator,...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

They are the 25 best CEOs in Mexico in 2021

These last two years have made clear the importance of good leadership in companies, as it has been those with highly trusted CEOs that have best withstood the onslaught of the current changing environment. In this context, Great Place to Work Mexico selected the best 25 CEOs in the country...
BUSINESS
wagmtv.com

CEOs Talk about Covid in the schools

EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Realtors#Real Estate Matters
wagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters: 8.24.2021

REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Clorox CEO on navigating the pandemic

Clorox CEO Linda Rendle joins Closing Bell as she marks her first year as the company's CEO. She discusses a potential corporate tax hike, supply chain challenges and investing in Clorox brands.
BUSINESS
plasticstoday.com

New CEO at Star Plastics

Donald Wiseman has been appointed CEO of Star Plastics, effective September 2021, following the company’s acquisition by Akoya Capital Partners in August. Wiseman succeeds Star Plastics founder Doug Ritchie, who will become the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. With more than 25 years’ experience, Wiseman has held senior-level leadership roles with...
BUSINESS
Times Gazette

CEO: HDH is at capacity

Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro has reached patient capacity, HDH President and CEO Randal Lennartz said in a news release Monday. “For over a year our hospital and employees have been vigilantly caring for those in our community. In the last two months we have seen a significant increase in the number of patients needing critical care and have also seen an increase in patients needing inpatient care due to COVID-19,” Lennartz said in the news release. “After expanding our resources to their fullest potential, we have reached a point where our capabilities are maximized. We have increased our staffing to historic highs, we have prepared additional areas within our hospital to house patients needing emergent and inpatient care, and we have stopped all elective surgeries, temporarily.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
rigzone.com

Ithaca Energy CEO Passes Away

Ithaca Energy Limited has announced that its chief executive officer Bill Dunnett has passed away. Gilad Myerson, the company’s executive chairman, has been acting as interim chief executive officer since April 2021 and will continue in this role for the immediate future, Ithaca Energy noted. “Everyone at Ithaca is deeply...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jacksonvillefreepress.com

CEO Transition

Leadership change is a constant, especially within the nonprofit sector. While change can be positive, sometimes a leadership transition can feel threatening and crazy making. You don’t know who the new person will be, when they will come onboard, and how it will impact your job and responsibilities. If you work within fundraising, the ever-critical question looms: is this person a fundraiser?
ECONOMY
Inside Indiana Business

Genezen Appoints CEO

Genezen Inc., a cell and gene therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, has appointed Ray Kaczmarek chief executive officer. He has more than 28 years of leadership experience with the past 20 years in pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing and supply chain operations. The past seven years, Kaczmarek has served in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wagmtv.com

Aroostook League meets with MIAAA

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Advanced Television

MediaKind promotes Broome to CEO

MediaKind, a global player in media technology and services, has announced the appointment of Allen Broome as CEO. Broome has led MediaKind’s Research and Development organisation for the past two years as the company’s CTO. Before joining MediaKind, Broome led pivotal technology change in the media industry for over 20...
BUSINESS
Hays Post

Sizewise CEO releases statement on sale

Brain Frickey, Sizewise CEO, released the following statement today on the sale of Sizewise to Minneapolis-based company Agiliti. The companies jointly announced the pending sale in press releases Tuesday. Yes, Agiliti has announced its intent to purchase Sizewise with an expected closing time of early in the fourth quarter of...
BUSINESS
Herald-Dispatch

Goodwill employee becomes CEO for the day

HUNTINGTON — Stephen Maynard joined the Goodwill Industries team in May, but he had no idea that a few months later he would be recognized for his personality and given the opportunity to be CEO for a day. Gina Browning, director of marketing and social media for Goodwill Industries of...
LAVALETTE, WV
wagmtv.com

Matter of Law 9.1.2021

If you've become a new home owner, you're probably thinking the hard work of homebuying is over. But local realtors say FAR FROM IT. In fact a host of new responsiblities are just beginning. Shawn Cunningham explains in this week's Real Estate Matters. Real Estate Matters: 8.24.2021. Updated: 17 hours...
LAW
zycrypto.com

CEO Of Markethive Now The CTO

SHERIDAN, Wyo. – Sept. 10, 2021 – CEO and Founder of Markethive, Thomas Prendergast, announced today he has officially taken on the role of Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Prendergast stated that “the decision for this direction was of significant importance to ensuring expediency and efficiency. Markethive’s priority and focus are on streamlining its task force of prominent engineers to enable fluent and speedier communication, thereby increasing productivity”.
BUSINESS

