CEO Testing

Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro has reached patient capacity, HDH President and CEO Randal Lennartz said in a news release Monday. “For over a year our hospital and employees have been vigilantly caring for those in our community. In the last two months we have seen a significant increase in the number of patients needing critical care and have also seen an increase in patients needing inpatient care due to COVID-19,” Lennartz said in the news release. “After expanding our resources to their fullest potential, we have reached a point where our capabilities are maximized. We have increased our staffing to historic highs, we have prepared additional areas within our hospital to house patients needing emergent and inpatient care, and we have stopped all elective surgeries, temporarily.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO