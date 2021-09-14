An Australian Renovation Weaves Together Indoor Spaces With Lush Gardens for a Year-Round Oasis

For a family of five and their goldendoodle, there’s always room to roam—no matter the weather. It was Elsie, the goldendoodle, who started it. "We were living in a tiny house in the center of Byron Bay with two little children and Else in the middle of the wet season," says Cheryl Kitchener. "We kept coming to the dog beach and driving past this house until, one day, we decided to take a look."