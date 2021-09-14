CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Boy, 12, killed in high speed crash involving Georgia state trooper

By Clara Hill
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444zkL_0bw1fxiE00

A 12-year-old boy was killed during a car crash involving a Georgia state trooper, according to reports.

Leden Boykins, 12, died after the car he was in flipped during a car chase with on the highway with the Georgia State Troopers. The driver was a family friend of Leden, named as Charles Moore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaROp_0bw1fxiE00

It is believed that the state trooper deployed a Pursuit Immobilization Technique manoeuvre to put a halt to the chase. This when a police vehicle deliberately hits another vehicle to make the driver lose control and spin out.

Leden’s mother, Toni Franklin-Boykins said that the tactic should never have been used because children, such as Leden, were in the car. Mr Moore’s 14-year-old son was also in the car and survived.

“He was robbed of his life. It was a very bad decision on their part,” she told NBC News . “They could have called that off.”

Leden was in the seventh grade and turning 13 at the end of the month.

Ms Franklin-Boykins also said that Mr Moore was scared by the number of police, a fear she attributed to being a Black man.

“He told the 911 operator, he said, ‘I need for y’all to get a supervisor out here, there’s too many police cars and I’m in fear of my life,’” she told WXIA .

Leden’s father Anthony Boykins told the same outlet:“They could put a roadblock up and protect those kids. They couldn’t figure out any other way than to flip that car over?”

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Mr Moore, 35, was stopped by authorities for speeding at approximately 1am on 10 September.

They told NBC News that Mr Moore would not “lower his driver window or produce any kind of identification” so the trooper, who was not named by the agency, requested help. Officers from the Paulding County’s Office came to the scene.

A deputy from the sheriff’s office is said to have smashed the window. Following this, Mr Moore drove away.

The Georgia State Patrol told NBC News that “the pursuit continued” which they said was “at a high rate of speed and the driver was driving recklessly.”

After they did the PIT manoeuvre, Mr Moore’s car “exited the roadway and overturned into a ditch.”

They said that the Leden “was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries” and that Mr Moore and his unnamed son were given medical attention for minor injuries

The state authorities also revealed that the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Office of Professional Standard is carrying out an internal investigation.

Mr Moore has been charged in connection to the incident. These include murder during the commission of a felony, first degree homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault against a police officer.

In addition, he was charged with DUI, having an open container in a motor vehicle and driving on a suspended licence. According to NBC News, he was still in custody on 13 September.

Leden’s parents told WXIA that they had not been contacted about their son’s death. They said they were at a funeral in Michigan at the time. In response, Lindsey Eberhart Fuller, the Paulding County Coroner said this was untrue.

Comments / 1

Related
Nationwide Report

A high speed crash killed two people in Palmdale (Palmdale, CA)

A high speed crash killed two people in Palmdale (Palmdale, CA)Nationwide Report. On early Sunday morning, a high speed crash claimed the lives of two people in Palmdale. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at the intersection of Division Street and Avenue Q at around 2:45 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that a woman was driving a gray 2006 Saturn Ion at a high rate of speed while going westbound on Avenue Q.
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
WAND TV

Troopers: Driver killed in Charleston crash after fleeing authorities

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Troopers said a driver who fled from authorities was killed in a weekend Charleston crash that left four others hurt. At about 4:47 p.m. Sunday, state police said a witness reported a reckless driver to Coles County Communications and troopers. Mattoon police located the driver at about 4:49 p.m. on Lakeland Boulevard and began a traffic stop. The vehicle then fled the area.
CHARLESTON, IL
WKRN

Off-duty Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper killed in Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was killed in a crash in Nashville on Sunday night. According to a release from THP, 29-year-old Trooper Aaron Rumford died in an off-duty crash. He’d been with THP since 2015. He was assigned to the Nashville District in Wilson County, where he served until 2018. He was then selected for a position in the Executive Protection Unit.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bring Me The News

Victims of deadly high-speed crash in Maplewood identified as boys

Two boys, ages 14 and 15, respectively, were killed when a driver fleeing deputies crashed in Maplewood on Friday. Their identities were confirmed by family members over the weekend. Marcos Paramo, 14, and Alyjah Thomas, 15, were found by first responders still in the vehicle that crashed into a yard. Both were critically injured and died from their injuries, while three others, including the driver, fled the crash scene on foot, authorities said.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dui#State Trooper#Nbc News#Wxia#The Georgia State Patrol
wagmtv.com

Caribou man arrested after high speed pursuit by State Troopers, Police

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou local, Colter Cross, was arrested Friday morning after leading State Troopers on a pursuit from Houlton to Caribou, according to Maine State Police Troop F. The 33-year-old was caught speeding in Houlton, and when followed, reached speeds of 100mph. Several law enforcement members became involved...
MAINE STATE
click orlando

25-year-old pedestrian killed in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was hit and killed on U.S. Highway 441 Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers investigating the crash wrote in the report the man was walking north at U.S. 441 just south of Southeast Harbor Road when an SUV struck and killed him.
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Relationships
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia State Patrol trooper injured in wreck on MLK Drive

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a Georgia State Patrol trooper was involved in a wreck after a pursuit in Atlanta on Friday night. Georgia State Patrol said the trooper was involved in a chance when the wreck happened at around 9:33 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The trooper...
GEORGIA STATE
richlandsource.com

OSHP: Nearly 1/3 of fatal crashes involve unsafe speed

COLUMBUS – According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, from 2018-2020 there were 91,972 crashes on Ohio roadways in which a driver was either exceeding the posted speed limit or unsafe speed was a contributing circumstance on the crash report. During that same time, one-third of speed-related traffic crashes involved...
COLUMBUS, OH
nwaonline.com

Troopers: 2 killed in wrong-way crash near Cabot

Two people died Sunday night after a car driving the wrong way on a highway near Cabot hit another vehicle head-on, troopers said. Stephanie Tighe, 37, of North Little Rock, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima north in the southbound lane of Arkansas 5, south of Arkansas 89, according to a preliminary crash report from state police. The Nissan collided head-on with a southbound 2015 Cadillac at about 8:30 p.m., the report states.
CABOT, AR
FOX Carolina

Troopers: Two killed in motorcycle crash in Pickens County

PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a crash involving a truck and an older truck in Pickens County. At 9:50 p.m., a 1997 Ford Ranger was heading northbound on SC 135 and attempting to turn on to Flat Rock Road, according to troopers. A Harley Davidson was heading southbound on SC 125 when it hit the passenger door of the truck as the truck was turning left.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
ksl.com

Troopers identify 2 killed in crash near Zion

Utah Highway Patrol troopers investigate the crash scene where a man and a woman died on state Route 9 roughly 10 miles outside of Zion National Park Monday morning. (Utah Highway Patrol) — VIRGIN, Washington County — Troopers have identified a Washington County couple killed in a car crash near Zion National Park.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

250K+
Followers
112K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy