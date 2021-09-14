CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police launch appeal after cardiac surgeon’s specialist operating glasses are stolen from his car

By Daniel Keane
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qgDX_0bw1frPs00

Police have launched an urgent appeal after a heart surgeon’s specialist operating glasses were stolen from his car outside a hospital.

Stephen Rooney’s magnifying glasses or “loupes”, which are needed to perform life-saving cardiac surgery, were taken from his vehicle outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on Saturday.

The glasses are custom-designed for Mr Rooney and cannot be used by anyone else, West Midlands Police said.

There are only a few companies in the world which make the glasses - meaning they could take up to six weeks to replace. During this time, Mr Rooney will not be able to perform any operations.

West Midlands Police said: “Because of how crucial the glasses are to his work, we’re appealing for help to get them back. Our priority is for the glasses to be returned to the hospital, and we are appealing directly to the people who’ve taken them to do the right thing and take them back.”

The glasses are described as having a black frame and have the name “Stephen Rooney” engraved in the arms. They had been in a black and aluminium box, also with his name on it, when they were taken.

A folding golf cart was also stolen from the passenger footwell of the car, police said.

Loupes are small magnification devices that allow surgeons to see small details more closely. The loupes used by surgeons are commonly mounted in the lenses of the glasses and custom made for the individual surgeon, taking into account their corrected vision and focal distance.

West Midlands Police are urging anyone with any information that could help to get in touch via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101.

To remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting crime number 20/1734004/21.

The Independent has approached Birmingham University Hospital for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
NWI.com

Munster police searching for 2 men after wallet stolen from grocery shopper

MUNSTER — Officers are searching for two men who allegedly stole a woman’s wallet while she shopped for groceries and then used her credit card to make unauthorized purchases. The Munster Police Department released a surveillance image of the two suspects and asked anyone who is able to identify them...
MUNSTER, IN
Shropshire Star

Police appeal after border terrier and two cocker spaniels stolen

Police are appealing for witnesses after three dogs were stolen. Dyfed Powys Police are looking into the incident at Llangedwyn in Mid Wales. They said that the dogs taken included border terrier, aged three and half years, and two cocker spaniels, aged four months. The force said that the thefts...
PETS
Daily Mail

Award-winning BMW M3 Estate is crushed by police after they discovered it was 'cut and shut' car made from FOUR stolen vehicles

An award-winning BMW M3 Estate has been crushed after police discovered it was a 'cut and shut' car made from at least four stolen motors. Officers stopped the bright green M3 Estate as it travelled on Dartmouth Middleway in Birmingham on November 15 last year, just months after it took part in a car show in Germany as seen on YouTube.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
WTAJ

Police search after bike stolen from Alpha Fire Dept.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are asking for the community’s help after a bike was stolen from the Alpha Fire Dept. building on Sept. 11. The theft happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 when the pictured suspect stole the bike from the rear of the Alpha Fire Dept. building at 400 West Beaver Avenue. The bike is a black, Sierra edition specialized bicycle. It should have a front headlamp and was known to have an Alpha Fire Department sticker on the bike frame.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Independent

Police at scene after four people found dead in Derbyshire house

Video footage shows the scene in Killamarsh where a man has been arrested after four people were found dead at a house. Derbyshire Police said they were called to an address on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, at around 7.25am on Sunday. The force said a man is in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox29.com

Car stolen after home invasion by suspects wearing police-style vests

PHILADELPHIA - Police in Roxborough are investigating after a home invasion happened early Monday morning. The incident occurred at a home on the 8200 block of Henry Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. Police say that three home invasion suspects were wearing police-style vests and had what appeared to be police-style...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Surgeon#Cardiac Surgery#British Royal Family#Uk#Crimestoppers
whdh.com

Police seek 2 suspects after credit card stolen from car later used at convenience store in NH

HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are seeking two suspects after a credit card was stolen from a car was used at a convenience store in New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a smashed car window on Maple Hill Farm at Beaver Brook on Ridge Road around 2:45 p.m. discovered that items had been taken from the vehicle after someone broke its window, according to Hollis police.
HOLLIS, NH
explore venango

State Police Calls: Police Investigating After Lug Nuts Stolen from Jeep

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) According to police, around 2:14 p.m. on September 1, unknown individual(s) removed the lug nuts from an unregistered 1989 Jeep on a property on US 322 near Deep Hollow Road in Cranberry Township and then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
FRANKLIN, PA
The Independent

Fiery crash after driver in stolen car flees from police

Michigan police have released dramatic dash cam footage of a stolen car that hurtled into the side of a lorry after a high-speed chase. The driver had fled from authorities, travelling at such a high speed that police supervisors called off the pursuit. Seconds later, the collision happened. Footage shows...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Vice

Police Uncover Secret Torture Room in Hospital

In a disturbing turn of events, a security supervisor at a hospital has been arrested for secretly torturing people within the hospital premises. Police say leaked videos show the abuse had been going on for at least three months in the largest and oldest public hospital in Lahore, Pakistan. It is unclear why the alleged torture was filmed. Police suspect it may have been filmed for entertainment purposes or for record-keeping.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
WTOP

Police car stolen, man jumps into harbor after wild chase

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police car was stolen by a man who led police on a wild chase and jumped into the harbor before being apprehended. The Baltimore Sun reports that the chase began at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday when officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle. Police said...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox29.com

Temple police car stolen in Philadelphia, later recovered

PHILADELPHIA - A female suspect is in custody after authorities say she stole a Temple University Police vehicle late Sunday night. The incident occurred around late Sunday night near 13th and Ontario streets. Temple University Police say their officers responded to a car accident at that location around 11 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsTimes

Police: Two cars stolen from Ridgefield homes

RIDGEFIELD — Police are reminding residents to secure their vehicles after two cars were stolen from local homes early Sunday morning. A green 2018 Toyota Rav4 and a blue 2012 Acura MDX were stolen from homes in the Circle Drive and North Salem Road areas, Ridgefield police said. Neither of the vehicles were secured at the time they were stolen.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
eastidahonews.com

Man gets lengthy sentence after safe full of meth flew out of his car as he ran from police

BLACKFOOT — A Montana man is going to prison after throwing a safe full of methamphetamine out of a car as he and a woman tried to escape from law enforcement. Eric Byers, 49, received a five- to 15-year prison sentence from District Judge Darren Simpson on Aug. 31 after previously pleading guilty to felony trafficking of meth. As part of a plea agreement, Bingham County prosecutors dropped a felony eluding charge, a persistent violator enhancement and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.
BLACKFOOT, ID
The Independent

The Independent

250K+
Followers
112K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy