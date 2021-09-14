CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

McLean: COVID-19 policy changes coming to permitted events in city limits, facilities

By Katie Kloppenburg
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FFOD_0bw1fCfR00

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Tuesday that policy changes are coming to events permitted by the city or held in city facilities.

Starting Friday, events under 250 people will require masks if it is indoors. For outdoor events under 250, masks will be required if social distancing cannot be maintained.

Event organizers must provide masks for attendees and COVID-19 protocol ambassadors are required on-site. McLean said event organizers must submit a plan to City’s Special Events team for approval.

For events larger than 250 people, proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for everyone attending. Masks will be required both indoors and outdoors if a distance of six feet cannot be maintained.

There are exceptions to the mask requirement when people are eating or drinking. The requirements are the same for larger events, but event organizers must also have physical distancing measures in place and have sanitation stations in place for the event.

Event organizers have to submit a traffic flow plan for approval to prevent the spread of the virus and promote social distancing.

The policy change applies to events the City of Boise permits and any events held at City facilities.

“Boiseans care about each other. It’s who we are and we need to step up now once again for each other,” said McLean.

There were 962 new cases of COVID-19 in Ada County Monday and eight new deaths. Central District Health says 66% of people who are eligible for the vaccine have received it.

Comments / 44

joejackson
6d ago

you need proof of vaccine even when you can transmit and catch covid after you've gotten the gene therapy? and what is a covid ambassador??

Reply
7
Fay Milligan
5d ago

so once again? I can't get Covid if I'm eating or drinking? I really wish this made some kind of sense to me. because I know I can get a common cold from going anywhere to eat or to drink even. so see, if we all just keep drinking something, water,etc., we won't ever get Covid.

Reply
5
Jimmy Sullivan
6d ago

oh the nazi made another mandate what a surprise

Reply(6)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Ada County, ID
Health
Boise, ID
Coronavirus
Boise, ID
Government
Ada County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Ada County, ID
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Sanitation#Covid 19 Vaccine#Boiseans#Central District Health#Cdh#Cdhidaho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

838
Followers
474
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy