McLean: COVID-19 policy changes coming to permitted events in city limits, facilities

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Tuesday that policy changes are coming to events permitted by the city or held in city facilities.

Starting Friday, events under 250 people will require masks if it is indoors. For outdoor events under 250, masks will be required if social distancing cannot be maintained.

Event organizers must provide masks for attendees and COVID-19 protocol ambassadors are required on-site. McLean said event organizers must submit a plan to City’s Special Events team for approval.

For events larger than 250 people, proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for everyone attending. Masks will be required both indoors and outdoors if a distance of six feet cannot be maintained.

There are exceptions to the mask requirement when people are eating or drinking. The requirements are the same for larger events, but event organizers must also have physical distancing measures in place and have sanitation stations in place for the event.

Event organizers have to submit a traffic flow plan for approval to prevent the spread of the virus and promote social distancing.

The policy change applies to events the City of Boise permits and any events held at City facilities.

“Boiseans care about each other. It’s who we are and we need to step up now once again for each other,” said McLean.

There were 962 new cases of COVID-19 in Ada County Monday and eight new deaths. Central District Health says 66% of people who are eligible for the vaccine have received it.