CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Industrial Output, Crude Stockpile, Gas Inventory: 3 Things to Watch

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Stocks fell after data that showed inflation in August ran cooler than expected, setting off a new wave of worries about how the Federal Reserve will respond. Officials from the central bank meet next week and are expected to discuss the timing of the taper -- when the bank will start to pare back its massive monthly bond purchases that helped blunt the economic hit from the pandemic last year.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.68 at $70.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $1.42 to $73.92 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 5 cents to $2.12 a gallon. October heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.16 a gallon. October natural gas fell 12 cents to $4.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Energy sector suffers broad selloff, as Evergrande fears even weigh on crude oil prices

The energy sector was suffering a broad selloff Monday, and was the hardest hit of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, as worries that China-baed property developer China Evergrande Group could default sent shivers through financial markets, including the crude oil market. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 5.4% in afternoon trading with all 22 equity components losing ground, putting the ETF on track for the biggest one-day selloff in 10 months. Among the ETF's most-active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slid 3.7%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. shed 6.7%, Marathon Oil Corp. slumped 5.9%, Chevron Corp. was down 3.3% and Kinder Morgan Inc. gave up 2.8%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures fell 2.2% and the S&P 500 sank 2.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Prices#Stockpile#Investing Com#The Federal Reserve#The Labor Department#Fed
investing.com

Dow Futures Rise 300 Pts; Federal Reserve Meeting in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening sharply higher Tuesday, bouncing back from the previous session’s major selloff, ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy-setting meeting. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 300 points, or 0.9%, S&P 500 Futures traded 35...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Investor's Business Daily

11 Stocks Bear The Brunt Of $875 Billion September Sell-Off

It wasn't long before fears about stocks in September came true. It's already proving to be a difficult month, especially for some S&P 500 stocks. Eleven stocks in the S&P 500, including consumer discretionary plays like Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS), plus biotech Biogen (BIIB), are already down more than 10% in September, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. And the dreaded month is only half over.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Will ETFs Suffer as US Industrial Output Falls in August?

The latest update on U.S. industrial output looks disappointing as the damages from Hurricane Ida and the ongoing health crisis took a toll on the metric. The consistent crunch in raw material supplies and labor as a result of the pandemic has been a serious concern. Per the Fed’s recently-released data, total industrial production rose 0.4% in August against an increase of 0.8% in July.
STOCKS
jwnenergy.com

Oil steadies after drop in U.S. stockpiles, gas rally spurs gain

Oil steadied above $72 a barrel after U.S. crude stockpiles tumbled again and investors tracked a broader rally in energy prices. West Texas Intermediate edged up after hitting the highest intraday level since early August on Wednesday. U.S. crude inventories dropped by more than 6 million barrels last week to a two-year low, according to government figures.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil holds above $75 on U.S. inventories and gas prices

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Oil held above $75 a barrel on Thursday, within sight of a multi-week high hit a day earlier, supported by a big drop in U.S. crude inventories and surging European natural gas prices. U.S. crude inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels last week, more than...
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

US Crude Oil Inventory Plunged 6.42 mbb, almost Doubling Expectations

The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks fell -8.78 mmb to 1234.64 mmb in the week ended September 10. Crude oil inventory sank -6.42 mmb (consensus: -3.54 mmb) to 417.45 mmb. Stockpile fell in 4 out of 5 PADDs. PADD 3 (Gulf Coast) alone saw -3.85 mmb decline during the week. Cushing stock dropped -1.1 mmb to 35.32. This marks the first decline in 4 weeks. Utilization rate added +0.2 percentage points to 82.1% while crude production edged +0.1 mmb higher to 10.1M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports decreased -0.05M bpd to 5.76M bpd in the week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Energy ETFs Strengthen on Shrinking U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles

Energy-related exchange traded funds rallied Wednesday, with oil prices hitting a six-week high, after a U.S. government report revealed a larger-than-expected drop in crude stockpiles. On Wednesday, the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEArca: AMLP) increased 0.6% and the JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEArca: AMJ) advanced 1.0%. The more widely...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
workboat.com

Oil keeps gains on U.S. crude inventory draws

After Wednesday’s rally, the big question today was if oil prices are able to keep their gains and remain at such high levels. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s confirmation of a surprisingly large draw of crude inventories in the U.S. helped maintain price gains but now - like being on top of a ladder – there can turbulence with every move, and it will be difficult for prices to hold this altitude for long – especially as U.S. production recovers in coming days and weeks.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 6.4 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 6.4 million barrels from the previous week. At 417.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of September 10, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
audacy.com

August industrial output slows to 0.4% gain after Ida strike

WASHINGTONIn (AP) — U.S. industrial production slowed to a 0.4% gain in August as the shutdowns caused by Hurricane Ida curbed manufacturing activity. Closures of petrochemical plants and petroleum refining along the Gulf Coast shaved 0.3 percentage points from output, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday, which was just half the 0.8% increase recorded in July.
INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Oil extends rally as industry report shows slump in inventories

U.S. industry report showed another decline in inventories of crude and gasoline, signalling a tightening market. Global benchmark Brent rose above $74, while West Texas Intermediate advanced for a fourth day. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported nationwide crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the matter. Official data will be released later, while the dollar also weakened making commodities priced in the currency more valuable.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy