Industrial Output, Crude Stockpile, Gas Inventory: 3 Things to Watch

After Wednesday’s rally, the big question today was if oil prices are able to keep their gains and remain at such high levels. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s confirmation of a surprisingly large draw of crude inventories in the U.S. helped maintain price gains but now - like being on top of a ladder – there can turbulence with every move, and it will be difficult for prices to hold this altitude for long – especially as U.S. production recovers in coming days and weeks.

