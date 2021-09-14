CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Looking for a ticket refund? StubHub reaches agreement to repay consumers

By Jakob Cordes
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia, along with nine other states and DC, has reached an agreement with StubHub, an online ticket reseller, after the company refused to pay refunds for events canceled as a result of COVID-19. Prior to March 2020, StubHub offered a “FanProtect Guarantee,” which included full refunds on canceled events. However, as the first wave of COVID-19 hit and venues across the country suddenly closed, StubHub reneged on that promise, according to a press release from the office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Herring

Comments / 0

Community Policy