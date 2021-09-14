Looking for a ticket refund? StubHub reaches agreement to repay consumers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia, along with nine other states and DC, has reached an agreement with StubHub, an online ticket reseller, after the company refused to pay refunds for events canceled as a result of COVID-19. Prior to March 2020, StubHub offered a “FanProtect Guarantee,” which included full refunds on canceled events. However, as the first wave of COVID-19 hit and venues across the country suddenly closed, StubHub reneged on that promise, according to a press release from the office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.