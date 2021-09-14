CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals confirm they are exploring plans to move to downtown KC

By AP Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It’s something fans of the Kansas City Royals have speculated about for years. The Royals confirmed they are exploring the possibility of building a downtown Kansas City ballpark. Tuesday afternoon, John Sherman talked about the future of the Royals and where the team will play...

