Royals confirm they are exploring plans to move to downtown KC

A new downtown Kansas City ballpark could be in the future of the Kansas City Royals, as team owner John Sherman says the team is embarking on some long-term planning. Kauffman Stadium, the team’s current home, opened in 1973 and renovated in 2009, is a beloved facility with plenty of charm, but its location outside the city’s core means it makes a limited economic impact overall. And in an era where team owners expect a ballpark to generate revenue outside of game days and baseball teams are becoming de facto real-estate developers (i.e., The Battery and Wrigleyville), it’s no surprise Sherman is positioning the idea of a new downtown Kansas City ballpark as an economic proposal. He outlined his views on the subject at a press conference today introducing JJ Picollo as the team’s new GM and Dayton Moore’s promotion to president of baseball operations. From the Kansas City Star:

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO