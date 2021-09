Tucker Doyle, 4, jumps in the air Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, as he joins his 1-year-old brother Colt, and mother, Maura, all of North Stonington, on a blanket during a yoga and storytime program at Wheeler Library. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

North Stonington — Children and their parents were striking poses together Tuesday in a yoga and storytime program at Wheeler Library.

The class is a collaboration between children's librarian Emily Moyes and local yoga teacher Kim Signor, in which they work to use movement and books together. It continues on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. through mid-October, weather permitting.