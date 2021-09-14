CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Christopher Nolan breaks with Warner Bros. to work with Universal Pictures on atomic bomb film

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xekCb_0bw1eVId00


C hristopher Nolan secured a deal with Universal Pictures to finance and distribute the director's next film, ending a run of more than 15 years working with Warner Bros., according to a report.

The next film by the 51-year-old director is expected to take place during World War II and will cover J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Nolan has already written the script for the film, with production intended to start in the first quarter of 2022, Deadline reported Tuesday.

HOLLYWOOD BUSINESSES FEEL THE DISASTROUS EFFECTS OF UNCHECKED HOMELESSNESS

The Washington Examiner reached out to the studio for comment.

Nolan has consistently worked with Warner Bros. since early in the 2000s on blockbuster movies including The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception , and Interstellar . His most recent film, Tenet , was also distributed by the studio.

Warner Bros. announced in December 2020 that all of its 2021 movies would be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, a decision criticized by Nolan, who deemed HBO Max " the worst streaming service ."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service,” Nolan added in a statement.

Director Denis Villeneuve also criticized the decision in December 2020, calling it "a desperate attempt to grab the audience’s attention." Villeneuve is directing the adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel Dune , set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22, according to Variety .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Hanks' Newest Movie Is Now on HBO Max

While fans of Tom Hanks have two months left to wait before his next film, Finch, debuts on Apple TV+, the legendary actor's most recent film has just hit HBO Max. As of Saturday, September 4th, News of the World is now streaming on HBO Max. The film had previously been released in theaters on Christmas Day 2020.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad Is Leaving HBO Max Tonight

This year has already brought some pretty stellar additions to the world of superhero movies, with DC's The Suicide Squad ranking high among them. The blockbuster film was first released both in theaters on August 6th, with it also being made available on HBO Max for the first 31 days of its release. Unfortunately, that limited time has officially come to an end, as The Suicide Squad is expected to initially leave HBO Max on the evening of Sunday, September 5th. This means that subscribers who pay for the streamer's $14.99/month ad-free plan have until then to watch (or rewatch) James Gunn's DC epic.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ray Liotta Says Iconic ‘Goodfellas’ Tracking Shot Take Was Ruined by Line Flub

The classic tracking shot in Goodfellas that follows Henry and Karen through the back of the nightclub to the inside was ruined on the first take when another actor flubbed their line at the last possible moment, Ray Liotta revealed. The iconic actor was a guest Friday on The Rich Eisen Show where he talked about his upcoming film, The Many Saints of Newark and his mafia classic, Goodfellas. In Many Saints, the prequel film to The Sopranos TV series, Liotta plays Aldo “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti, who is the grandfather of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) from the HBO show. “It is raw as...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Debuts Internationally With $36 Million

“Dune,” the dazzling big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, ignited the international box office in its debut, collecting $35.8 million from 24 overseas markets. It’s a promising start given the hobbled state of moviegoing in many foreign territories amid the pandemic. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, “Dune” ranked No. 1 in most international markets and had the strongest turnout in Russia with $7.6 million from 2,100 screens, followed by France ($7.5 million from 892 screens), Germany ($4.9 million from 900 screens) and Italy ($2.6 million from 740 screens). Given its ambitious special...
MOVIES
Reuters

'The Bodyguard' movie gets a Hollywood remake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “The Bodyguard,” the 1992 movie that launched the acting career of the late Whitney Houston and featured her most famous song, is getting a reboot. Hollywood movie studio Warner Bros said on Wednesday that a reimagining of the romantic thriller is in development with a script penned by American playwright Matthew Lopez.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
J. Robert Oppenheimer
Person
Denis Villeneuve
IndieWire

Jean Smart Wins Emmy for ‘Hacks’ as Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart’s performance as a legendary stand-up comic in HBO Max’s “Hacks” made for one of 2021’s best television characters. That’s a sentiment that was widely shared by Television Academy voters, who awarded the actress the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday evening. Smart competed with Aidy Byrant (“Shrill”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Allison Janney (“Mom”), and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) for the Emmy. HBO Max’s synopsis for “Hacks” reads: “Hacks” explores “a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled outcast, 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).” The...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Christopher Nolan Eyes Atomic Bomb WWII Drama, Looking at Studios Outside WB — Report

Christopher Nolan may be returning to World War II territory a la “Dunkirk” for his next movie, the followup to his 2020 espionage thriller “Tenet.” According to Deadline, Nolan’s next film “will focus on a seminal moment in World War II. This one is J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atom bomb during WWII.”
MOVIES
IndieWire

Justin Chon’s Encounters with Racism in Hollywood Led Him to Make Indies Like ‘Blue Bayou’

Justin Chon’s Southern-set immigration drama “Blue Bayou” has the raw feel of a ’70s movie — a freewheeling 16mm camera, intimately scaled, in-your-face human drama a la John Cassevetes — but it’s a film that could likely only be made now. That’s even in spite of the film’s exploration of longstanding, trenchant issues of immigration and deportation in the United States. Korean-American filmmaker Chon writes and directs himself as Antonio LeBlanc, a tattoo artist and father living in the Louisiana bayou with his wife, Kathy (Alicia Vikander), and her small daughter, Jessie (Sydney Kowalske). Kathy has another baby on the way....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Pictures#Film Industry#C Hristopher Nolan#The Washington Examiner
epicstream.com

The Dark Knight Director Christopher Nolan Officially Ends Relationship with Warner Bros.

Renowned director Christopher Nolan has been making films for Warner Bros. for almost two decades including The Dark Knight trilogy and the blockbuster hit Inception. But following the announcement of the studio's decision to put their 2021 films in both HBO Max and in theaters, their relationship has been in limbo after Nolan criticized the move and called HBO Max "the worst streaming service." Now, it looks like they won't be working together anytime soon.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Christopher Nolan Is Officially Switching Studios Following HBO Max Clash With Warner Bros.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many studios like Warner Bros started to quickly pivot their release strategies so major films like The Suicide Squad could premiere as day and date streaming releases on HBO Max. This studio’s actions in particular sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with one of the massive pieces of fallout being long time WB loyalist/Tenet director Christopher Nolan claiming that he’d be “unlikely” to work with the studio in the future. Now, that threat has officially been carried out, as Nolan’s next project has found a home at Universal.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Christopher Nolan developing a new movie about the “father of the atomic bomb”

Christopher Nolan is reportedly working on a new movie, and it might be his most explosive film yet. According to Deadline, Nolan is following up his high concept thriller movie Tenet with a biopic set during WW2 about “the father of the atomic bomb”, J. Robert Oppenheimer. Interestingly, instead of going straight to Warner Bros, the script is supposedly being shopped around several studios.
MOVIES
voiceofalexandria.com

Christopher Nolan working on WWII film about J. Robert Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan has reportedly working on a World War II film about J. Robert Oppenheimer. The project - which will focus on the theoretical physicist's role in developing the atom bomb - could star 'Dunkirk' and 'Inception' actor Cillian Murphy, who has worked with the filmmaker in the past. As...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
World War II
Complex

Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie to Reportedly Focus on Physicist Known as ‘Father of the Atomic Bomb’

Christopher Nolan is reportedly in the process of setting up his next project, which is said to place its focus on J. Robert Oppenheimer and the atom bomb. Worth particular note, as pointed out in Mike Fleming Jr.’s Deadline report, is that the Tenet and Dunkirk director has been speaking with “several of the major studios.” Fleming speculates that this could be an extension of Nolan’s famously public criticism of Warner Bros. and HBO Max’s theatrical-and-streaming release approach. Also noted in the report, however, is that it’s not currently clear whether Warner Bros. is among those aiming to secure Nolan’s latest.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’ Ruling Box Office In Third Weekend With $21M

Saturday AM Update: Any doubts about the health of the overall domestic box office continue to wane. Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings reigns atop in its third weekend with $21M, the second-best third weekend result for a September release after Warner Bros.’ It ($29.75M). That’s a great -39% hold after a Friday of $5.8M, -40%, and the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed feature looks to stand by EOD Sunday at $176.1M. There’s really not a lot to brag about in regards to the rest of newcomers on the chart, many of which are theatrical window releases. Clint Eastwood’s western Cry Macho is not his best, with...
MOVIES
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
142K+
Followers
50K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy