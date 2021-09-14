Christopher Nolan breaks with Warner Bros. to work with Universal Pictures on atomic bomb film

C hristopher Nolan secured a deal with Universal Pictures to finance and distribute the director's next film, ending a run of more than 15 years working with Warner Bros., according to a report.

The next film by the 51-year-old director is expected to take place during World War II and will cover J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Nolan has already written the script for the film, with production intended to start in the first quarter of 2022, Deadline reported Tuesday.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the studio for comment.

Nolan has consistently worked with Warner Bros. since early in the 2000s on blockbuster movies including The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception , and Interstellar . His most recent film, Tenet , was also distributed by the studio.

Warner Bros. announced in December 2020 that all of its 2021 movies would be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, a decision criticized by Nolan, who deemed HBO Max " the worst streaming service ."

“Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service,” Nolan added in a statement.

Director Denis Villeneuve also criticized the decision in December 2020, calling it "a desperate attempt to grab the audience’s attention." Villeneuve is directing the adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel Dune , set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22, according to Variety .

