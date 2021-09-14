CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Wolf: Bad Faith Republicans’ Actions Undermine Election Integrity and Duties of the Senate

 6 days ago
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf released a statement condemning the ongoing actions of PA Republicans to allegedly spread conspiracy theories and misinformation about the 2020 general election and undermine election integrity for future elections in Pennsylvania. The Governor believes the actions by Senate Republicans are interfering with the Senate’s duty to provide advice and consent on the Governor’s nominee for Secretary of the Commonwealth.

