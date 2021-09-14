Gov. Wolf: Bad Faith Republicans’ Actions Undermine Election Integrity and Duties of the Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf released a statement Wednesday condemning Senate Republicans following voter information requests. Let’s be very clear, this information request is merely another step to undermine democracy, confidence in our elections and to capitulate to Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. It is a direct continuation of the same lies that resulted in the attack on the Capitol, and that have done so much to destabilize our political institutions over the ten months since last year’s election. As even members of the Pennsylvania Republican caucus have acknowledged, this charade has to stop. Senate Republicans would rather cater to the fringe elements of their party who still are perpetuating the Big Lie rather than focus on issues that affect Pennsylvanians’ lives. Election security is not a game and should not be treated with such carelessness. Senate Republican should be ashamed of their latest attempt to destabilize our election system through a sham investigation that will unnecessarily cost taxpayers millions of dollars. We continue to strongly oppose any effort which would compromise the security and integrity of election materials, infrastructure and the personal information of Pennsylvania voters, while undermining confidence in our elections by bringing an Arizona-style circus to Pennsylvania. We badly need Republicans to take election security seriously and stop playing games for political gain.

ELECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO