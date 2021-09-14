CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walk, don’t drive, to explore Port Washington’s business district

By Robert Pelaez
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 people helped kick off a campaign to promote walking around Port Washington to support local businesses on Sunday. The initiative created 16 signs scattered around a one-mile radius of the North Hempstead Town Dock, located on Port Washington’s Main Street. On Sunday, the partnership between the nonprofit community organization Residents Forward, the Town of North Hempstead and other organizations in the community resulted in the first “Let’s Walk PW” event, which the organizers hope to hold annually.

