New York City, NY

NYC teacher vaccine mandate expands to all charter schools

By Alex Zimmerman
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 6 days ago
Staff at every New York City charter school will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face removal from their schools’ payroll, city officials announced Tuesday. Charter staff who work in schools that operate in city buildings were already required to be vaccinated. Expanding the mandate to charter schools in private spaces will cover an additional 143 schools, a majority of the city’s 272 charter schools, according to figures from the New York City Charter School Center. Ten other schools occupy a combination of private and city-owned space.

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education.

