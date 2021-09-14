New York and New England People, September 2021
Suffolk hired Joseph Whalen as vice president of operations in its New York City office. He had been senior vice president and operations director at LendLease. Matawan, N.J.-based Creek Construction Group appointed Michael Welty operations and development manager. He was managing partner at real estate firm Aspen Development, which he co-founded. Named construction manager is Andrew Smith, who was a project manager at PROTECS.www.enr.com
Comments / 0