Activision Blizzard Hires Disney's Julie Hodges as HR Chief in Wake of Sex Harassment Scandal

By Todd Spangler
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHodges joins the games giant effective Sept. 21, replacing Claudine Naughton, whom Activision Blizzard said is “leaving the company.” The change in HR leadership at the company comes two months after it was hit with a lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, alleging that it allowed a “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” to thrive that resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual harassment and being paid less than men.

www.nhregister.com

Variety

Twitter to Pay $809.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging Jack Dorsey, Others Misled Investors

Twitter disclosed a binding agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit, under which the social network will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading user-engagement info to investors. The original lawsuit, filed in 2016 by a Twitter shareholder, alleged Dorsey and others including former CEO Dick Costolo and board member Evan Williams hid facts about Twitter’s slowing user growth while they sold their personal stock holdings “for hundreds of millions of dollars in insider profits.” The complaint alleged the company was tracking daily active users (DAUs) as the primary indicator of Twitter’s user engagement by early 2015 but didn’t reveal...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

SEC opens investigation into Activision Blizzard's workplace practices

Why it matters: The Securities and Exchange Commission has started investigating Activision Blizzard's handling of workplace discrimination and sexual harassment allegations. The game publisher has already been dealing with a lawsuit from the state of California over a complaint from a workers' group over the same allegations. Sources and documents...
BUSINESS
elpaisanoonline.com

State Of California Sues Activision Blizzard

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing is suing games publisher Activision Blizzard after a two year investigation. The suit was filed on July 20, alleging that Activision Blizzard was violating California’s workplace protections. The suit brings to light the “frat boy” culture of the company. Internal Issues. Women...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Polygon

Activision Blizzard hit with federal investigation, Bobby Kotick subpoenaed

Activision Blizzard now faces a federal investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, into how the company has handled employee allegations of workplace discrimination, sexual harassment, and sexual misconduct. The company’s workplace environment has faced public scrutiny since California authorities filed suit to prosecute similar claims back in July. The...
BUSINESS
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Bobby Kotick
Neowin

Activision Blizzard under investigation by American Securities and Exchange Commission

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the American Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Activision Blizzard for a wide range of possible violations. Recently, a number of employees who worked for the company made allegations of discrimination and sexual misconduct. While the SEC's mission is to protect investors and maintain efficient markets, it does have the authority to look into incidents of discrimination and sexual misconduct, particularly the way they were handled by Activision Blizzard.
BUSINESS
altchar.com

Activision Blizzard is now under investigation by U.S. government

Activision Blizzard has been driving the latter half's reputation through the mud for a good long while now in a rather diligent fashion. From censorship, over half-baked products to providing the workplace filled with douchebags that can rival Commodus from the Gladiator, Blizzard has had a tough run in the last few years.
LAW
nichegamer.com

Activision Hired a Former Disney Exec as Their New HR Boss

Following a deluge of lawsuits and high-profile staff departures, we’ve learned Activision hired a former Disney exec as their new HR boss to help tidy up the company’s image. Activision hired Julie Hodges, the former senior VP of corporate HR and overall staffing at The Walt Disney Company as their...
BUSINESS
#Blizzard Entertainment#Disney Parks#Sex#Delta Airlines#Cfo#Resorts#Variety S Newsletter
rockpapershotgun.com

Now a union have filed charges against Activision Blizzard too

A group of Activision Blizzard workers have teamed up with a union to file charges of unfair labour practices, accusing the company of "intimidation and union busting". This comes less than two months after a California state agency sued the company for alleged discrimination, harrassment, and retaliation. The new charges filed with the labour board claim that Actiblizzard have attempted to stop employees from discussing working conditions or working together to improve them, in violation of labour law.
LABOR ISSUES
svg.com

Activision Blizzard Employees Make A Major Accusation

A few months ago, the California Department of Fair Trade and Housing filed a lawsuit with some serious allegations against Activision Blizzard. According to the case, Activision Blizzard allegedly had an inappropriate and toxic workplace environment that fostered sexual assault and ongoing harassment towards female employees. Shortly after, a staggering number of Activision Blizzard employees protested to demand that the company take the allegations seriously. Now, employees have even more to say about what's going on behind the closed doors at Activision Blizzard.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Amid Workplace Tumult, Activision Blizzard Hires Disney, Delta Execs in Top Roles

Activision Blizzard on Tuesday revealed the hiring of Julie Hodges and Sandeep Dube, who will take the positions of chief people officer and chief commercial officer, respectively. The hirings come amid a tumultuous few months at the video game giant, as the California Department of Employment and Housing previously investigated claims of misconduct and in July filed a civil action against the Santa Monica-headquartered company for equal pay violations, sexual harassment and discrimination. Additionally, Bloomberg reported a U.S. National Labor Relations Board complaint, filed by the Communications Workers of America union on Sept. 10, which accuses Activision of violating federal labor laws...
SANTA MONICA, CA
GAMINGbible

Activision Blizzard Has Been Hit With Yet Another Lawsuit

Activision Blizzard has been hit with yet another lawsuit. ABetterABK, a group of Activision employees campaigning for a better work environment, have partnered with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) to file a new lawsuit over unfair labor practices. This new suit, which alleges Activision Blizzard has violated numerous federal...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

CWA is charging Activision Blizzard with violating labor laws

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) filed unfair labor charges against gaming giant Activision Blizzard for worker intimidation on Monday, alleging the company has tried to squash organizing efforts in the wake of an ongoing discrimination and sexual assault scandal. Activision Blizzard is currently battling a lawsuit from the state...
LABOR ISSUES
gamepressure.com

Activision Blizzard Sued Again; Threats, Surveillance and Interrogations

Activision Blizzard has been hit with another lawsuit. The company was said to have discouraged employees from speaking out about cases of abuse. Controversy has surrounded Activision Blizzard for quite some time now. The company is facing lawsuits from employees, who believe that it applies many unfair practices and tolerates mobbing and sexual harassment. Activision is apparently not interested in solving the problem. In fact, the company recently hired the law firm WilmerHale, which is known for dealing with labor unions. The publisher has also been accused of destroying documents that would incriminate it.
LABOR ISSUES
VentureBeat

Activision Blizzard hires Disney and Delta execs to be more inclusive and grow revenue

Activision Blizzard hired a couple of executives today including a former Disney human resource executive as its chief people officer. That hire comes after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the company for widespread sex discrimination in August. Julie Hodges, formerly Disney’s senior vice president of HR,...
BUSINESS
NME

New lawsuit accuses Activision Blizzard of coercive and intimidating behaviour

A new lawsuit has been filed against Activision Blizzard, this time by its own employees, which accuses the company of using intimidation and “coercive tactics” against efforts to improve working conditions. As reported in Protocol, the lawsuit was filed by Communications Workers of America (CWA) – on behalf of Activision...
BUSINESS

