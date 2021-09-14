CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camera and battery updates make for ‘intriguing’ iPhone launch

 6 days ago
The iPhone 13 Pro (Apple)

Apple’s focus on better cameras and more battery life will help the new iPhone 13 stand out in a crowded and competitive smartphone market, one expert has said.

The tech giant’s latest handsets have stuck to the design introduced in the iPhone 12 last year and instead been improved through higher-powered cameras for photos and videos and introducing larger batteries.

This decision is likely to appeal to many people who are thinking about upgrading their phone, according to Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com.

“The evolution of mainstream smartphones has hit a plateau in recent years, with every premium handset boasting a pin-sharp full-screen display, wireless charging, and more cameras than the Met Gala’s red carpet,” he said.

The new chip also improves battery life, which is at the top of people’s wishlist for the new handset

“Folding handsets are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, but it is getting harder for manufacturers to make their most popular devices stand out, which made this Apple launch event intriguing to watch.

“Apple will be hoping that its hardware allows it to stand out, with the release of the A15 Bionic chip included in the iPhone 13 delivering better performance and allowing 15.8 trillion operations per second.

“The new chip also improves battery life, which is at the top of people’s wishlist for the new handset.”

Apple’s latest live event also saw the introduction of a new iPad and iPad mini as well as the much-anticipated Apple Watch Series 7.

Mr Bhikha praised the new larger screen on the Apple Watch and the faster charging time for the wearable but did sound a note of caution going forward, given the competitive nature of both the smartphone and smartwatch markets.

“Apple fans are notoriously loyal, but the big question is whether there is enough that’s new and exciting in this update to entice them to upgrade once again,” he said

“Fans will expect Apple to take the next evolutionary leap forward, but what that looks like is yet to be determined.”

