The Best Thing About This Year’s Met Gala Are the Memes
Two weeks after Texas basically banned abortion, the Met Gala moved forward last night with the laughably dystopian theme of "American Independence." The Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic annual cash cow was slightly different this year, taking place in the fall with two thirds of its usual guest list, about 400 people. (Due to pandemic reshuffling, the 2020 and May 2021 festivities were canceled; the gala will resume its usual spring schedule next year.)
