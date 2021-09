Denver Broncos trade rumors today are all about the cornerback position as other NFL teams are looking to pick up one of Denver’s many talented corners. The biggest name tossed around in trade rumors includes veteran cornerback Bryce Callahan. Entering the final year of his contract, Callahan may be in his last season with Denver after the Broncos invested their 9th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft on CB Patrick Surtain II. Will the Broncos make a move ahead of Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season? Join Broncos Breakdown host Matthew Peterson to find out if the Broncos should make a trade.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO