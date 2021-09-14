IDEA Yukon now accepting applications for 2022-2023 school year
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)-IDEA Public Schools in Permian Basin is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year at IDEA Yukon. IDEA Yukon Academy and College Preparatory first opened in 2021 and currently serves nearly 450 students. For the 2022 – 23 school year, this brand-new campus will serve students in grades K through 3rd and 6th through 7th grade. The campus will grow to serve grades K-12 when fully scaled.www.yourbasin.com
