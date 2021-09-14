CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shakespeare in the Park with an All-Black Cast is Still Played Out

By Daniel Larkin
Hyperallergic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Merry Wives of Windsor is widely regarded as one of Shakespeare’s worst works. Its underdeveloped characters play out the farce of an undesirable, overweight man attempting but failing to seduce married women. Nevertheless, it’s on stage this summer in Central Park with an all-black cast staged as living on a street corner in Harlem. But the real question is, does this production of Merry Wives truly honor Black lives and amplify Black voices?

hyperallergic.com

Comments / 1

Related
Pitt News

Shakespeare in the Parks presents all-female ‘Hamlet’ production

Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks reimagined the classic play “Hamlet” into an all-female production — one that challenges its company to speak “Pittsburghese” while embodying classic characters of the Elizabethan Era. PSIP’s 17th season of free shows will run through Sept. 26. Showings are on either Friday evenings or Saturday...
PITTSBURGH, PA
laduenews.com

Shakespeare in the Streets: The Ville

The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival presents the 10th annual Shakespeare in the Streets production in THE VILLE neighborhood. one of the most historically significant Black communities in America. Home to Sumner High School, the first Black high school west of the Mississippi River, the Ville has nurtured cultural icons from Chuck Berry to Tina Turner to Arthur Ashe, Grace Bumbry, Richard Gregory, Robert Guillaume, Robert McFerrin, Sr., the Fifth Dimension and more. Join us for a new play written by Sumner alumna Mariah L. Richardson inspired by William Shakespeare’s Hamlet and directed by Ville resident Thomasina Clarke.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boston University

Audio Versions of Plays by Shakespeare and Tennessee Williams on Offer from Alum’s Local Drama Company

Tickets on sale now for Psych Theatre Company’s Macbeth and Cat on a Hot Time Roof. “I believe, as a psychologist, that technology and immediate gratification and all the stimulation that we get have taken away from our ability to fantasize, to use our imaginations,” Wendy Lippe says. “A radio drama encourages people to use their imagination while they listen.”
THEATER & DANCE
Washington Post

Shakespeare still matters. A new book reminds us why.

Because I did not attend college and spent all but one year of high school at home with arthritis following rheumatic fever, I had the good fortune to discover Shakespeare on my own. We were rural Missionary Baptists with no car and no phone — my father dead, my mother unemployed. A penciled note in a volume from a cheap set called World Famous Classics tells me that I first read “Much Ado About Nothing” in 1974. I was 16 and in a wheelchair. The first Shakespearean phrase I underlined during this period was “skirmish of wit,” about the raillery between Beatrice and Benedick, which inspired a lifelong expectation that romance must include snark.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Earl Jones
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Ntozake Shange
Person
Lorraine Hansberry
Person
Shakespeare
Hudson Reporter

Mile Square Theatre presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] at Sinatra Park in Hoboken

The cast of Mile Square Theatre’s production of 'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised].' From left Aaron Parker Fouhey, Andres Robledo, and Dan Domingues. Photo by Gary Spector. Mile Square Theatre (MST) announces its open-air production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]”, opening Thursday September...
HOBOKEN, NJ
mercedcountytimes.com

Directors cancel ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ for second year

This week, the Times received a press release from the Merced ShakespeareFest with the following news:. “With much sadness and disappointment, the local Shakespeare festival, Merced ShakespeareFest, has canceled this year’s production in Applegate Park.”. When artistic director, Heike Hambley, and the Board of Directors planned the festival last spring,...
MERCED, CA
bookriot.com

The Best Modern Shakespeare Adaptations

There is a smorgasbord of Shakespeare adaptations and retellings out there, in both the book world and in film. His plays have endured the centuries because the stories in them contain universal elements and characters that everyone, across the ages, can relate to. It’s no wonder that we are tempted to change the window dressings of the narratives to update them for our modern world, while retaining the core themes of each work. Picking the best is no small feat, because the man wrote 38 plays, and I’m pretty sure well over half of those have been adapted. So how does one go about picking the best?
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Black People#New York City#Ghanaian#African#British#Aztec#Bipoc
Eureka Times-Standard

‘Water by the Spoonful’: Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s 2014 production shares still-timely truths

While viewing the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s now streaming, online version of its acclaimed, original 2014 production of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize winning drama, “Water by the Spoonful,” there’s an old saying that came to mind — one that reminds us that in life, “timing is everything” — and there’s really, never a way to figure it out, especially when it comes to the subject matter of whether a play created (at a specific point in time) is one that the playwright’s current, and future, audiences can relate to.
THEATER & DANCE
harkeraquila.com

Fall Play auditions completed, cast announced

On the afternoons of Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, dozens of students entered the Rothschild Performing Arts Center (RPAC) to audition for a role in the Fall Play, Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” a witty comedy about the turbulent courtship of Hero and Claudio as well as the evolving romance between snarky Beatrice and Benedick.
THEATER & DANCE
Westerly Sun

Colonial Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park seeks community input

WESTERLY — To be or not to be ... that might be the question ... or ... since all the world's a stage, what do you think about the stage used by the Colonial Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park program, the much-loved, 36-year-old tradition that takes place in Wilcox Park each summer?
WESTERLY, RI
franklinis.com

Nashville Shakespeare Festival brings August Wilson & Shakespeare to Williamson County PAC at Academy Park in Franklin

Nashville Shakespeare Festival brings August Wilson & Shakespeare to Williamson County PAC at Academy Park in Franklin. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Music, Out & About, Theater. Franklin, TN – After a five-week run at oneC1TY in Nashville, The Nashville Shakespeare Festival is continuing its now annual tradition of bringing...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
montanakaimin.com

Photos: Shakespeare in the Parks returns to the live stage at the Oval

Shakespeare lovers flocked to the Oval with blankets and folding chairs in hand to see Montana Shakespeare in the parks’ production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on September 7. As the playgoers arrived, a few of the actors moved through the crowd handing out pamphlets for the show. Then the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Cecil Daily

Milburn Stone presents 'Fences' their first featuring an all-Black cast

Cory Maxson (Charles Lewis Jr.) falls to the ground as his father, Troy Maxson (Alfred Lance) snatches a bat from his hand as the actors at the Milburn Stone Theatre practice one of the pivotal scenes in Fences, a play by August Wilson that represents the company’s first with an all-black cast, set to open this weekend.
MOVIES
BET

Michael K. Williams' Sister Speaks Out On The Death Of Her Brother

On Sept. 6, Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home. His sister, Michelle Chambers, has now released a statement. According to author and activist Jasmyne Cannick, Compton Councilmember Michelle Chambers stated, “Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike. Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers. I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.”
BROOKLYN, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Jurnee Smollett Shares Emotional Tribute to Michael K. Williams: “He Threw His Entire Being Into Each Moment”

Jurnee Smollett is paying tribute to her Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams following his death.  Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the actress reflected on her time working with Williams and how she is struggling to accept his death. “My brother, my heart hurts so. A part of my brain refuses to accept it … shitty part about grief-it goes in stages,” Smollett wrote. She shared that after learning about his death from her brother Jake Smollett, she was immediately in denial. She recalled thinking, “‘hell naw that’s not true, let me call Michael.'” “And I called him. I called him over &...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy