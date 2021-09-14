Shakespeare in the Park with an All-Black Cast is Still Played Out
The Merry Wives of Windsor is widely regarded as one of Shakespeare’s worst works. Its underdeveloped characters play out the farce of an undesirable, overweight man attempting but failing to seduce married women. Nevertheless, it’s on stage this summer in Central Park with an all-black cast staged as living on a street corner in Harlem. But the real question is, does this production of Merry Wives truly honor Black lives and amplify Black voices?hyperallergic.com
