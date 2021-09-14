CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Eli Drinkwitz indicates Mizzou's offense will continue to lean heavily on RB Tyler Badie

By Jake Rill
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the first 2 games of the 2021 season, Missouri has relied heavily on senior running back Tyler Badie. Don’t expect that to change in the near future, either. In the Tigers’ season-opening win over Central Michigan, Badie had 25 carries for 203 yards and a touchdown, along with 3 receptions for 40 yards and a score. This past Saturday in a loss to Kentucky, Badie had 14 rushes for 61 yards and 10 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

