Eli Drinkwitz indicates Mizzou's offense will continue to lean heavily on RB Tyler Badie
Over the first 2 games of the 2021 season, Missouri has relied heavily on senior running back Tyler Badie. Don’t expect that to change in the near future, either. In the Tigers’ season-opening win over Central Michigan, Badie had 25 carries for 203 yards and a touchdown, along with 3 receptions for 40 yards and a score. This past Saturday in a loss to Kentucky, Badie had 14 rushes for 61 yards and 10 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
