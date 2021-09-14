CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DavidsTea: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 6 days ago

MOUNT-ROYAL, Quebec (AP) _ DavidsTea Inc. (DTEA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $61.4 million. The Mount-Royal, Quebec-based company said it had profit of $2.24 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share. The beverage company posted revenue of $15.3 million in the period. In...

