CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Scientists Create the First Complete Map of the World’s Coral Reefs

By Valentina Di Liscia
Hyperallergic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoral reefs are sometimes referred to as “the rainforests of the seas” — they are one of the most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet. Although they cover just one percent of the ocean floor, these mesmerizing, scaly habitats support an estimated 25 percent of all marine life. They are also highly endangered: the climate crisis, coastal development, ocean acidification, and destructive overfishing are a few of the many factors contributing to their alarming decline. By some estimates, nearly all remaining reefs will be at risk by 2050.

hyperallergic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Allen
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
Mic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Volcanic Winter: Ever-Present Threat of Catastrophic Supervolcano Eruptions Revealed

Curtin scientists are part of an international research team that studied an ancient supervolcano in Indonesia and found such volcanoes remain active and hazardous for thousands of years after a super-eruption, prompting the need for a rethink of how these potentially catastrophic events are predicted. Associate Professor Martin Danišík, lead...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Reefs#Coral Bleaching#Map Of The World#Asu Rrb#Vulcan
ScienceAlert

Mass Extinction Events Can Turn Freshwater Into Toxic Soup, And It's Already Happening

Apart from the global catastrophe that killed off most of the dinosaurs, some experts think almost all the mass extinctions in Earth's history were followed by a proliferation of microbes in rivers and lakes. After the Permian extinction event 252 million years ago – the largest mass extinction event in Earth's history – there appears to have been a burst in bacterial and algal blooms, lasting for hundreds of thousands of years. According to the geologic record in Australia, the damaging impacts of climate change and climate-driven deforestation during the Permian extinction event most likely caused a toxic soup to sprout in the...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Identified Another Mysterious Surge in The Atmosphere Due to Humans

Levels of molecular hydrogen (H2) in the atmosphere have surged in modern times due to human activity, according to new research. When scientists analyzed air samples trapped in drilled cores of Antarctica's ice, they found atmospheric hydrogen had increased 70 percent over the course of the 20th century. Even as recent air pollution laws have sought to curb fossil fuel emissions, hydrogen emissions have continued to rise with no signs of slowing down. There's a chance that leakage is to blame. Molecular hydrogen is a natural component of our atmosphere due to the breakdown of formaldehyde, but it is also a byproduct of...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Find Missing Matter of the Universe

You may have already guessed that there’s a lot of matter in the Universe. Each of us is living proof that there’s matter in nature, some more than others. As why this matter exists in the first place is still pretty much a mystery; scientists still learn a lot about chemical elements and their way of acting.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Science
The Oregonian

Scientists discover talking duck: ‘You bloody fool!’

A talking duck?! No quacks here. According to Reuters, an Australian musk duck named Ripper, raised by humans in a bird park, was seriously recorded mimicking the phrase “You bloody fool!”. A dutch scientist reportedly found the recordings of the duck talking. Carel Ten Cate, a scientist at Leiden University,...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Scientists fight to fix the world's soils

On a rural Bangladesh farm, Sonatan holds special blessing ceremonies for a small, cheap tractor that changed his life. It's been a remarkable few years for the former clay-pot maker who always struggled to feed his family. The problem Sonatan faced was that traditional farming methods in rural Bangladesh—where extreme...
AGRICULTURE
ScienceAlert

Large-Scale Study Shows The Moon Exerts a Powerful Influence on How We Sleep

Sleep is one of the most vital things a human does, but millions of us don't do enough of it. Some of the distractions that prevent us from getting enough sleep are obvious. Others are less so, remaining mysterious and debated – even if they've probably been disrupting human shut-eye for thousands of years. In this case, we're talking about the Moon and its cycles, which have long been studied to investigate their potential impact on human sleep, although the results of such analyses have been somewhat inconsistent. In a new study – which the researchers claim is among the largest of its...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers complete first-ever detailed map of global coral

Researchers have completed a comprehensive online map of the world's coral reefs by using more than 2 million satellite images from across the globe. The Allen Coral Atlas, named after late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, will act as a reference for reef conservation, marine planning and coral science as researchers try to save these fragile ecosystems that are being lost to climate change.
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

Some coral reefs are keeping pace with ocean warming

Woods Hole, MA (September 7, 2021) — Some coral communities are becoming more heat tolerant as ocean temperatures rise, offering hope for corals in a changing climate. After a series of marine heatwaves hit the Phoenix Islands Protected Area (PIPA) in the central Pacific Ocean, a new study finds the impact of heat stress on the coral communities lessened over time.
SCIENCE
Earth & Sky

A new coral reef atlas you can explore

Researchers said on September 8, 2021, that they used more than 2 million satellite images of Earth to complete a new comprehensive online map of the world’s coral reefs. The Allen Coral Atlas is named after late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. You can explore it here. The Atlas’ website said that it’ll:
WILDLIFE
marketresearchtelecast.com

Scientists create an Ice Age channel map at the bottom of the North Sea to model melting glaciers

A team of British and Norwegian scientists investigated the North Sea bed and discovered impressive landscapes from the Ice Age. These landscapes are formed by deep channels or tunnel valleys that extend for several kilometers and were formerly the beds of the rivers that flowed under the ancient ice of northern Europe. In the last 800,000 years, the ice sheets covered the northern European territory several times, but disappeared after the global thaw. The deep channels of the North Sea were formed precisely in that period.
EARTH SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy