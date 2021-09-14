CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Matrix 4 Director Says It Was 'Comforting' to Bring Characters 'Back to Life' After Family Deaths

By Ale Russian
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Matrix 4 director Lana Wachoski found comfort in her iconic characters after the heartbreaking deaths of her parents. Lana, who created the hit franchise with sister Lilly, revived Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) in a surprise reboot of the films while going through the grief process. "My...

