The Matrix 4 Director Says It Was 'Comforting' to Bring Characters 'Back to Life' After Family Deaths

Hey, have y'all heard of The Matrix? You know: long, leather coats; Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves serving lesbian love parallels; wild speculation that Joey Pants' character Cypher is actually based on transmedicalist jerkwad No. 1 Buck Angel? (The theory is very disprovable, but like ... hard to ignore.) With the new trailer out for the film series' fourth installment, Resurrections, and me getting another chance to do the Qmmunity column, I wanted to touch on how much the films' trans allegories mean to me. The idea of knowing clearly something is wrong, "like a splinter in your mind," as Morpheus says, while all the world fights to keep you from discovering the truth lest you destroy the very fabric of its oppressive, normalcy-obsessed façade is pretty powerful for trans people. Even the fact that Neo comes to find a community of others who have been awakened matches how good and empowering finding other trans people feels.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO